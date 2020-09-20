Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Blessed To Have Overcome Coronavirus, Says Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to give a health update to fans and followers. The actress said she has overcome coronavirus with “minimum pain and discomfort”.

PTI

Updated:September 20, 2020, 6:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Blessed To Have Overcome Coronavirus, Says Malaika Arora
credits - Malaika Arora Instagram

Expressing her gratitude towards healthcare workers, actor-host Malaika Arora on Sunday said she has overcome coronavirus with “minimum pain and discomfort”.

The Bollywood diva, who announced her COVID-19 diagnosis on September 7, took to Instagram to give a health update to fans and followers. “M finally out of my room after so many days days, it feels like an outing in itself… I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort (sic),” Arora, 46, wrote alongside her photograph.

“A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support,” she added.

Arora also urged people to stay safe and take care in these difficult times. Prior to her diagnosis, she was shooting for Sony TV’s reality show India’s Best Dancer on which she serves as a judge, that resumed after the government allowed film and TV production to commence as a part of the Unlock procedure.

The production of the show, which also features Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis as judges, was put on hold earlier this month after some of the crew members tested positive for the virus.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading