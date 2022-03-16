Bloody Red to Hot Orange, Lip Shades to Complement Your Black Dress

When we have a special occasion or a noteworthy celebration to attend, deciding what to wear is perhaps the most difficult decision. While the little black dress has been a classic spanning over the entire fashion history, it is the meticulous shade of lipstick to pair with the LBD that brings out the diva in you.

We’ve seen many beauty trends come and go throughout the years, giving us pause to question ourselves, “When it comes to dressing up, which lips to go for?"

But don’t be bothered. We checked with fashion gurus and put up this helpful guide to help you pick the lipstick colour that’s right for you.

Bloody Red

A classic red pout has stood the test of time. Nothing, we repeat nothing can beat a face with perfectly winged liner, mascara-laden eyes, and red lipstick. If you want to keep it basic yet appear elegant, this style is almost always a good choice to pair with a black dress.

Advertisement

Nude Pink

Wearing nude tones of pink on the lips can easily lift your look ever-so-slightly while still staying natural. If you tend to steer clear of wearing brighter colours, including consistent, comparable tones in your makeup is a simple way to keep things harmonious.

Hot orange

When coupled with a black dress, bright orange lipstick turns up the heat and is a fashionable variation to true red or berry tones. Because it’s appropriate for all seasons, try on a few orange-red colours to determine which one you prefer.

Peachy delight

Peach could be the new pink easily, and this adaptable colour looks gorgeous when coupled with a black dress. Peach is a great place to start when incorporating earth tones and neutral colours into your makeup look because it complements most skin tones.

Deep tones

Deep lips and shimmering, smokey makeup set the tone for a day of turning heads. Choose a stunning dark crimson or deep plum hue. It will make your lips appear sexier and a black dress appear more enticing.

Fuschia fire

A girl can never resist wearing a charming yet seductive pink lipstick with a black outfit. It complements your appearance and the vibes you exude. If you’re wearing a black dress during the day and want something easy-breezy yet hot, Fuschia pink is the colour to go for.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.