Blue is a timeless colour that evokes feelings of tranquility, calmness, and serenity. It is no surprise that it is a popular colour in home decor, with a wide range of shades and hues that can be used in any room. From navy to baby blue, there are many ways to incorporate this versatile colour into your home decor. Whether you’re looking to make a bold statement or create a serene atmosphere, blue can do it all. From using it as an accent colour to incorporating it in larger ways like through furniture or wallpaper, here are some trendy ways to use blue in your home. These tips and tricks will inspire you to experiment with blue in your home and create a beautiful and cohesive look.

Blue is a versatile colour that can be calming, soothing, and serene, making it a great choice for a living room decor. “Paint one wall in a deep shade of blue to add a bold and dramatic statement to your living room. Also, you can hang blue artwork or photographs on the walls to create a cohesive colour scheme. For chic look you can pair blue with gray for a modern and sophisticated look. Use blue pillows, curtains, or a throw blanket to complement a gray sofa,” says Ridhima Kansal, Director, Rosemoore.

Combine blue with beige for a classic and timeless look. Add a beige area rug, throw pillows, or curtains to your blue living room. Remember, when decorating with blue, you can always mix and match different shades of blue to create a harmonious look.

Hritesh Lohiya, Co-Founder and CEO, PritiHome, feels recycling an old chair by repainting it in a trendy shade of blue as a blue accent chair can be a striking addition to any room and will add a pop of colour and personality to your decor. “Recycled blue colored chairs can be used to embellish your living room table in a unique and adventurous way. You may discover a wide choice of chairs to recycle and restore in a number of antique and used furniture stores. Visit a couple of them in order to select the seats you like the most. A great way to decorate your living room with recycled materials is to purchase one chair in each style of a completely separate set of chairs. Each family member is able to have their own preferred chair according to their preferences thanks to this easy method of personalizing the room,” says Lohiya.

He further adds, “You can opt-out for pallets decoration, numerous people have made the decision to use pallets to adorn their homes and places of business. This is a perfect illustration of how to recycle in style while constructing cosy spaces at the same time. This practical suggestion has countless uses and applications. Pallets can be used to create a sofa to give your living space a more relaxed appearance. Pallets can also be used to create a side table for your armchairs or wall bookcases.”

Pia Johnson, Managing Director, Ikaigai shares 3 ways in which blue can be added to make your home trendier

A dark blue sofa in a formal living room, pair it with gold or metallic accents and some velvet cushions and you could be in any modern castle. Add a blue accent chair or foot stool to a neutral colour palette whether in the living room or bedroom and the entire room’s look and feel get transformed Blue décor pieces – a nice vase with some flowers, a blue leather tray, a blue and white planter – add that to a room with neutral colours and that area is now elevated.

