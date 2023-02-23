Blue Outfits From Tara Sutaria’s Wardrobe That Can Never Go Wrong

While crop tops and hot pants are Tara Sutaria’s go-to outfits, the actress truly defines versatility when it comes to her fashion picks. Leave it to the Ek Villain Return actress and she surely has you covered for any occasion. From slaying the sultry dresses for the party to winning hearts with wedding lehengas, it’s hard to beat Tara Sutaria in her style game. Although her Instagram timeline is nothing less than a fashion street, it truly speaks out loud about Tara Sutaria’s love for blue. Without delaying a moment let’s bookmark some of Tara’s note-worthy styles that must be included in your wardrobe:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Making the blue feel like pink, Tara’s love for a shoulder-less ensemble doesn’t need an introduction. Therefore, adding yet another to her wardrobe is this latest sky blue ruffled dress, featuring a stretchable bodice. The actress kept her wavy tresses open and wore a no-makeup look with blushed cheeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Adding all shades of blue in one single sartorial pick, Tara seems to be all set for this spring season with this beautiful feather fringe dress. The sleeveless dress features a deep plunging V-neckline. The actress not only added more colour to the ensemble but also highlighted her curves by adding a brown belt to it, which perfectly complements her blonde highlighted hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

When it comes to casuals, no one can slay it like Tara. Therefore, proving it yet again, the actress turned muse to celebrity photographer Rahul Jhangiani. Making a pair of denim jeans feel like a luxury fashion, Tara’s “Lazy evenings” seems pretty stylish in a blue striped shirt atop a white tube top. Styling her shirt in a button-down look, Tara opted for a messy open-hair look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Exemplifying the glitz, Tara’s royal blue satin dress is all you need to have a whale of a time, at a party. Dazzling a party like a queen, Tara’s dress features a baggy bodice and a fitted helm. Amping up the oomph factor the actress kept her straight tresses open.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA SUTARIA 💫 (@tara.sutaria.fc)

Last but not the least, Tara even covered you up for the wedding seasons. In case you wish to opt for something blue then her navy blue and beige lehenga is simply for you. Coming from the shelves of Gaurav Gupta, the ensemble adds the simply right amount of glam to your wedding look. Going with a choker-style accessory is truly perfect to flaunt that beautiful neckline.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here