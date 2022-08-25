Blueberries to Beans, 9 Foods That Boost Collagen in Your Body

Collagen is an essential ingredient required for youthful, glowing and wrinkle-free skin. It is a protein that helps make the skin flexible and keeps blood circulation better. According to Eating Well, to overcome the problem of dull skin and joint pain etc, you should include more and more collagen-rich food in your diet.

Let’s take a look at 9 collagen-rich foods.

Blueberries

All types of berries like blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, etc. are rich in vitamin C, which helps in increasing the production of collagen in the body. If you eat 1 cup of berry daily, you can keep the symptoms of ageing away for a long time.

Broccoli

Broccoli or green cauliflower is also rich in vitamin C. If you steam and eat 1 cup of broccoli daily, it helps a lot in collagen production.

Aloe vera juice

Aloe vera contains some elements that help in collagen build-up. If you drink aloe vera juice daily, it can have a great effect on your skin.

Fish

There are a lot of collagen-rich elements in fish’s bone, skin and scalp.

Chicken skin

Women between the age group of 39 to 59 taking chicken skin in their diet can boost the collagen in their bodies. This makes the fine line and wrinkle process slow.

Beans

Beans are rich in amino acids that help increase collagen production in the body.

Egg white

If you are consuming egg white, your body has good collagen production.

Garlic

Garlic contains some minerals that increase the production of collagen.

Leafy vegetables

If you include green leafy vegetables in your diet, it can also increase collagen production in the body.

