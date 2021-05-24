Bob Dylan Turns 80: Celebrate Living Legend’s Birthday With His Top 5 Music Albums

Bob Dylan, the living legend, celebrates his milestone birthday today as he turns 80. Known as a master of folk music, Dylan has embraced every form of popular music and his influence reaches across genres.

Dylan single-mindedly pursued rock-based sound and as a fruitful outcome, it made him a cultural icon of the sixties. In the evolving decades, this music legend has always sought to stretch his music boundaries due to which he has given a number of hit albums. Another thing about Dylan which made him stand out was the effort he uses to put in to draw a magnificent body of work.

Apart from his lyric writing and singing, another thing for which Dylan was famous was Never Ending Tour. In 2016, this folk music master during his tour held 75 concerts which were the lowest concerts Dylan had performed in a year ever since Never Ending Tour’s debut in 1988.

To celebrate living legend’s 80th birthday, here is a list of top 5 music albums by Bob Dylan:

1. The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan (1963) – This was Dylan’s first classic album which marked him as a coming of age as composer. In this, he successfully captured the Cuban missile crisis with songs like “Masters of War”, “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall”. His love songs - “Girl from the North Country” and “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright” will surely melt your heart.

2. Bringing It All Back Home (1965) – This album is simply split into two halves, electric and acoustic. Over 20-minute adrenaline rush of “Subterranean Homesick Blues” kicks off the electric side. However, the four acoustic songs, including, “Mr Tambourine Man” and “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue” represents the greatest work of classic Dylan songs.

3. John Wesley Harding (1967) - Post-motorcycle accident Dylan released this album which was a spiritual celebration of the poor and oppressed. And it went on to be one of Dylan’s most influential and noteworthy works. Of the lot, “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight” and “Drifter’s Escape” will take up on a mellow ride.

4. Desire (1975) – Desire basically unraveled Dylan’s skill of being a storyteller. “Hurricane”, “Isis” and “Stab” are the three major highlight songs of this album. Dylan conveyed multiple stories through this album, which might not be factually correct but it took the audience on an emotional journey.

5. Rough and Rowdy Ways (2020) – Dylan’s 39th studio album was exceptionally mind-blowing and received universal acclaim, proving that the singer-songwriter has a lot much left within him.

“Murder Most Foul”, which was loaded with references to the 20th-century cultural landscape, is the most talked-about thing in this remarkable back catalog.

