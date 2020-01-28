Bobby Deol Celebrates 51st Birthday in New York with Son Aryaman

Birthday boy Bobby Deol is soaking up some New York sun on his special day. The Bollywood actor is celebrating his 51st birthday in the style. He took to Instagram to thank his fans for all the love that came his way. Sharing an adorable selfie with his elder son Aryaman, Bobby wrote, “No better way to celebrate my 51st Birthday then with all of your warm wishes. I am so grateful for your unconditional love for my family and me.”

A number of celebs poured in their wishes for the birthday boy. Actor Nikhil Dwivedi wrote, “Never thought anyone can be better or even as good looking as Dharamendra… Rethinking now!”

Last year too, Bobby posted a selfie with Aryaman on his birthday, with a long post. He captioned the picture, “Being 49 was amazing... 50 is going to be even better... My son is symbolic to this change. Finding a friend in his young father. I hope to continue living my life happily with all of you loved ones.”

Aryaman, 18, is the elder son to Bobby Deol and wife Tania Deol, who are also parents to younger son Dharam, named after his grandfather Dharmendra.

On the work front, Bobby started his career with the film Barsaat (1995). However, after doing a few hit movies, his career came to a standstill after acting in a series of flops. He made his comeback with Race 3, alongside Salman Khan.

