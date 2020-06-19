Body Hair Removal: How to Decide Between Waxing and Shaving

Ask any cosmopolitan woman or man, and you’ll know that waxing and shaving are the most popular methods of hair removal - if you’re at all interested in hair removal, that is. Experts agree that the presence of hair on the body does not affect the skin in any way, but it can affect confidence levels or create body image issues.

To remove your body hair or not to is your choice, but if you do choose to go for removal, you might want to weigh the benefits and side effects of the two most popular methods side-by-side. According to a study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology in 2016, both methods are equally effective in removing hair and in turn managing the odour associated with body hair in summers. So anything you may have heard about shaving making your hair grow thicker is not really true. If you are a novice at this, then here’s everything you need to know.

First, know the basic difference between these two methods. Waxing is the application of hot wax on hairy skin, which is then tugged off to remove the hair from its very roots. Shaving is more of a trim, where sharp blades remove hair from the surface of the skin only. The following are all the other factors you need to keep in mind

Figuring out what you want

Shaving is much cheaper than waxing, and can be done in the comfort of your home with any variety of razors, soap and water or even electronic epilators. On the other hand, the effects of waxing last much longer than those of shaving and, depending on your hair growth, you’ll probably only need to get it done once a month. Waxing is also more painful than shaving, although cuts and nicks are quite likely while shaving if you don’t have stable, practised hands.

Know your own skin and hair

You need to understand your own skin quality as well as hair density, texture and growth rate. If your skin is too sensitive and breaks out in rashes when it comes in touch with chemicals, waxing may not be for you. The same goes for skin types that are too dry, broken or chapped. On the other hand, if your hair density is high and texture coarse, then waxing is the best option. Choose a method based on an analysis of your hair and skin and what works best for you.

Things that could go wrong

Waxing can have side-effects like pain, redness, irritation, rashes, bumps, scarring, infection and ingrown hair. Shaving might lead to cuts, itching, razor burns, folliculitis and ingrown hair. No matter which method you choose, these side-effects are likely to happen. Hence, it’s best to try both methods on a small patch of skin first and note the reaction. Depending on the skin patch results, you can choose the right method.

Keeping all of the above-mentioned factors in mind before choosing either waxing or shaving is important for the health of your skin. It might seem like a choice you can make based on just costs, but taking your pain threshold, skin type and body hair quality into consideration will help make the overall experience better and safer for you.

For more information, read our article on Hair removal treatments.

Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more​