Body Language Expert Spills The Beans On Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan’s Relationship

Being together through thick and thin for more than three decades, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have proved that their journey has been nothing less than an elaborate Yash Chopra film.

Whether on-screen chemistry with an actress or off-screen bond with his wife, SRK is the man who taught the world how to romance. Defining royalty in all true sense, the Bollywood power couple is going rock solid.

Recently, the Times of India interviewed body language expert and astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji who made some interesting revelations that might amaze you.

While detailing their individualistic characters, Pandit Jagannath revealed that at home Gauri is overpowering, when it comes to keeping her family together.

The TOI quoted Pandit Jagannath as saying, “Gauri Khan is a dominating personality but that is so, only at home. She keeps the family together, clearly. Her stance in the picture shouts out loud that she is very much into individuality and believes in being unique.”

Talking about the Badshah of Bollywood, the expert called him “sensitive”, and revealed that Shah Rukh simply respects women and his wife is no exception.

The expert said, “The way Shah Rukh is standing in a tilted-leaning position reveals that it is SRK’s way of letting her shine because her dazzle makes him look good too!”

Coming on their relationship, which has never failed to give us all major couple goals, the expert revealed that even after three decades of their togetherness, the couple is devoted to each other.

He said, “As far as their relationship is concerned, they are very much into each other. If not love, it is respect which is clearly written on their faces. They have selfless love for each other but in a twisted way! They believe in keeping the family together.”

In addition, the expert pointed out that SRK’s excessive sensitivity is only the downside here. And the actor “rarely expresses it”.

The expert called the Pathaan actor a man “who will endure all the pain without making a fuss about it.”

All in all, the gist is that the two are madly in love with each other, and both of them prioritise their family before anything else.

