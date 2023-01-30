Whether the rising obesity rates or the expanding influence of social media platforms resulting in greater self-consciousness among people, directly or indirectly these reasons have led to the global demand for body contouring or body sculpting. All of these have become easier with the technological advancement in health sciences that has solutions for almost everything.

One such thing that has surfaced on the internet is body sculpting and if you are wondering what it is, we are here to tell you the same. Body sculpting involves surgical procedures that can change the shape of our bodies and figures. It is also known as body contouring, which entails removing fat, shaping some parts of the body and tightening skin where needed.

Various surgical procedures can be used to help sculpt the body into the desired shape.

However, before undergoing the surgical procedures involved in body sculpting, it is important to understand how it works and whether your body type is appropriate for the suggested treatment.

In a recent interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Batul Patel, dermatologist and founder of The Bombay Skin Clinic said, " With the advancement of body sculpting technology and approval from United States Food and Drug Administration for non-surgical treatments, people are now opting for more non-invasive body sculpting procedures.” Further, she also mentioned a few available non-invasive treatments.

Cryolipolysis

This primarily works by freezing the stubborn fat cells that are naturally eliminated using controlled cooling. Cryolipolysis is safe and effective for all skin types, and it can be repeated at the recommended intervals. Cool sculpting is a cutting-edge body sculpting technology based on cryolipolysis. In other words, the cold temperature only targets fat cells, which the body’s natural mechanism processes and eliminates, resulting in long-term impact. Many areas can be targeted, including the stomach, flanks, back, inner thighs, outer thighs, arms, bra fat, and double chin.

Lipolysis by injection

This involves injecting deoxycholic acid into the body to target fat cells. This treatment has a limited range and cannot be used in larger areas.

High-intensity focused ultrasound

It uses high-intensity focused ultrasound waves to tighten the skin and deliver ultrasound heat to destroy fat cells.

Radiofrequency with high-intensity focused electromagnetic (HIFEM) technology

In this treatment, the body paddles quickly heat the fat, preparing it for stress, while the HIFEM technology causes the muscles to contract. This can also be done in a variety of areas, including the stomach, inner thighs, biceps and triceps, outer thighs, and calves.

