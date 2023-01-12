Body Piercing: Dos And Don’ts You Must Be Aware Of

Body piercing has been practised for thousands of years by various cultures around the world. Popular areas for body piercing include the ears, nose, tongue, lips and eyebrows. Everyone heals and reacts differently to the effects of piercing on the body. It’s also important to know that healing time can vary depending on the location and type of piercing but generally takes anywhere from a few weeks to several months.

There are some precautions that should be taken when getting a piercing. If not, it can cause infections, skin damage, cuts and other problems. So, here are some do’s and don’ts of body piercing that you must be aware of:

Dos

• Ensure that all piercing equipment is sterile and disposable. Infected equipment has the potential to spread serious infections.

• Keep the piercing area clean. Piercings can become infected as a result of bacteria found on unwashed skin and hair, so keep your skin and hair clean.

• Apply antibiotic creams and clean the piercing area only with antibiotic solutions, as suggested by a medical professional.

• If you have signs of infection, consult a doctor so that appropriate antibiotics can be prescribed.

• Be prepared to endure some discomfort for a few days.

• Clean your hands before touching the piercing area.

Dont’s

• Change the jewellery, if need be, before the piercing has completely healed. Before the jewellery can be changed, a skin tract must be formed. So, be patient and allow sufficient healing time before changing jewellery.

• It is normal for new piercings to develop crusty material around the piercing area. Picking these off will cause damage to the piercing, so avoid it.

• Prevent piercings and jewellery from becoming entangled in clothing while sleeping. This can result in a skin tear and severe pain.

• Don’t get a piercing if you are pregnant or have a medical condition that affects healing.

• Don’t touch the piercing excessively or with dirty hands.

• Don’t let anyone else touch the piercing.

• Don’t use alcohol, hydrogen peroxide or other harsh cleaning products on the piercing.

Side-effects of body piercing

Body piercing at locations other than the earlobes has grown in popularity over the last decade. The most common pierced areas include the tongue, lips, nose, eyebrows, navel and genitals. According to research by the National Library Of Medicine, body piercing complications includes local and systemic infections, poor cosmesis and foreign body rejection. Swelling and tooth fractures are common complications following tongue piercing. After piercing the earlobe, minor infections, allergic contact dermatitis, keloid formation and traumatic tearing may occur. Ear piercing through the ear cartilage is linked to more serious infections and disfigurement.

