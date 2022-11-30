Bold Prints to Embroidery: Make a Fashion Statement in Streetwear Style Hoodies

Come rain, come shine, hoodies are a classic trend that’s not going anywhere. A hoodie which is a sweatshirt with a hood, has come a long way from the basic black or white colour scheme. The athleisure wear’s silhouette now comes with cool graphic prints, quirky patterns and avant-garde styles.

A once go-to silhouette you throw on only when you don’t want to dress up, hoodies these days are considered statement pieces with international brands and multi-designer online stores investing in creating state-of-art designs. Here’s a look at a few one of a kind styles that you can add to your hoodie collection.

Poncho Hoodie

Who would have thought you could make a hoodie out of a poncho. Well, Ashray Gujral at sustainable western wear brand, Dash and Dot gave the classic hoodie a stylish makeover with a poncho shaped oversized hoodie in knitted fleece. The black coloured hoodie comes with kangaroo pockets in the front trimmed with vegan leather.

Work Out Hoodie

For all the fitness enthusiasts, try hoodies that dry fast. H&M collaborated with Sweden’s all-time leading goal-scorer Zlatan Ibrahimović and came up with a regular-fit running hoodie in fast-drying functional fabric with a fleece-lined hood and a neck gaiter with breathing holes. The highlight of the hoodie are long sleeves in a raglan cut to minimise chafing with reflective details and thumbholes at the cuffs.

Embroidered Hoodie

Give your hoodie collection a creative makeover, with hand embroidered motifs. that focus on the effects of global warming. The Agni Apaas motif by No Grey Area label, is an artistic expression on the effects of global warming. The relaxed fit hoodie is made from a French Terry composed of cotton blend and recycled polyester.

Layer up with the right streetwear staple - the hoodie this season. Hoodies have become an undisputed fashion piece and to ensure you pick the right one, Meenakshi Singh and Bhavisha Dave, founders of Capsul, suggest:

Go with cozy, boxy-fit hoodies with structured hoods to make a statement. Plus they’ll feel like a hug. Don’t scrimp on a hoodie and ensure you buy a quality piece from culture-first streetwear brands, that will not just make a statement but also last you for many years. Go for hoodies with bold graphics with statements that portray one’s identity, and boxy fit with large structured hoods, all available in streetwear brands such as Pleasures, Jungles, and Carhartt WIP. Lavender is a great colour for Indian skin and any hoodie in this colour could be your go-to.Bottle green and blacks are classic colours. But if you’re going with black try choosing an option with interesting statement graphics and treatment like embroidered graphics. During the day, go for a hoodie in light, natural colours. You can rock a hoodie only in winters is a myth. The rise of streetwear has made the hoodie a must have fashion piece, irrespective of season. And it’s being worn in India, not just in the winters. Another myth that needs to be busted is: You can’t wear the same hoodie often is a myth too. In fact if you get a versatile hoodie there are multiple ways to style it to get different fits. For instance - pair it with classic denims, you can also layer it under a workwear jacket with the hood popped out for an altogether different fit. Pair with interesting coloured bottoms.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here