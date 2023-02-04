Bollywood Beauties Restore Our Faith In The Versatility Of Kaftans

The no-fuss outfit, kaftans, has made a huge comeback during the lockdown period, with comfort taking precedence over style. Gone are the days when it was only reserved as a cover-up for your beach outings. Whether you want to have a night-in with your girlfriends or just want to stay at home on days when the weather outside is too hot to handle, the easy and breezy kaftans will become your go-to option. From printed and stylish chic designs to heavily embroidered pieces, kaftans can cater to all your occasions. Let us tell you, our Bollywood divas have a fair share of credit for re-launching this piece of clothing. Take a look:

Did you see Sonam Kapoor flaunting her baby bump in the black see-through chikankari kaftan? She made fashion police make a run for their money. Sonam added a black bralette underneath and opted for silver earrings for accessories. Kohl-rimmed eyes, blushed cheeks, and matte lips perfectly complemented the style of the ensemble.

Depending on the nature and time of the event, wedding attire traditionally entailed a saree, lehenga, or gown. In the last year or so, we have spotted celebrities, including Huma Qureshi pull off the kaftan look for wedding functions as well. The actress stepped out in a pastel floral print kaftan. She wore chunky earrings and carried a subtle makeup look.

Choosing between comfort and style is always a very tough choice, but not for Shilpa Shetty. The actress knows how to keep things fun, fuss-free, and versatile. Her pink kaftan with printed blue borders and neckline stands proof.

And if you are doubting its versatility, we have Disha Patani to give some major style inspiration from the beaches that might make you crave a vacation. Here, the actress is seen standing against a setting sun in a blue and white oversized checkered kaftan over what looks like a pink bikini set.

Given the unexpected popularity of this classic, one-piece-fits-all silhouette, it’s not surprising to see designers, models, and celebrities experimenting and introducing new ways to style kaftan with minimal effort.

