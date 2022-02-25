Bollywood Celebrities Who Love Spending Time With Their Paw Buddies

Pets are human’s best friends. When in the dullest of days, you lose all the hope to see the sunshine, they become the ray of light in your life. Pet parents know that they are not just animals but they are the family members who need equal treatment, equal love and equal respect and in turn, they will give you their unconditional love and care. They won’t say but they’ll show through their gestures. Bollywood celebrities too have adorable paw buddies, with whom they often share photos on social media. We have curated a list of some of those celebs for you:

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre loves his pet dog and her Instagram is proof. Icy is like her child and a buddy who keeps her company wherever she goes.

The eight-year-old Golden Retriever was a support system to Sonali when she was suffering from cancer. The actress even raised her voice against misinformation about animals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Varun Dhawan

The cute little Joey is the bundle of Joy in Varun Dhawan’s life. He actively shares adorable moments with his dog Joey on Instagram. He is a proud father to little Joey.

In an adorable video, Varun can be seen teaching the rule of exchange to Joey.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon has two cute female dogs – Disco and Phoebe. Disco is a Bichon Frise whereas Phoebe is a toy poodle. Disco was Kriti’s first baby and before her, she never had any pets. However, with time, she developed a strong bond with her and extended their family by bringing Phoebe home last year.

She often shares adorable videos with two on her Instagram account.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is a cat lover. Therefore, she chose to have a cat buddy as her pet. Alia’s cat, Edward, is as cute as she is and these photos are the proof.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is a great mommy and we can say it by how she raises Vamika. However, she knew how to be a carer way before Vamika was born.

All thanks to Dude, Anushka’s pet dog. The Labrador, just like his name, is a real dude.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.