Bollywood Celebs Lend Voice for Domestic Abuse Victims to Raise Funds
Bollywood celebrities including Karisma Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza and many others gave voices to domestic violence victims to raise funds for the cause.
Bollywood celebrities including Karisma Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza and many others gave voices to domestic violence victims to raise funds for the cause.
Ever since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in India, there has been a sharp rise in the number of domestic violence cases. The issue of domestic abuse has been highlighted several times by celebrities and the NGOs alike.
During these times, several stars have come forward to support a Mumbai-based NGO which is raising funds for domestic abuse victims. The campaign #lockdownmeinlockup let others voice as a victim and share their story. Each celebrity also nominates a few others to take this campaign forward.
Actress Shilpa Shetty voiced Seema and revealed the plight of one such victim. She wrote, “I am SEEMA’s voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown”.
View this post on Instagram
I am SEEMA’s voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official, pick a name from their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in their bio. I would like to nominate @farahkhankunder, @akankshamalhotra, @tabutiful, and @shamitashetty_official to lend their voices to this cause too and help me spread awareness. . . . . . #EndDomesticViolence #IndiaAgainstDomesticViolence #womensright
The Gold actress Mouni Roy, voiced as Ruksar, asked for help to raise the funds.
View this post on Instagram
Hi I am Ruksar I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official , pick a name on their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. Thank you @shamitashetty_official & @teasemakeup for nominating me, I further nominate @aamnasharifofficial @mandirabedi @aashkagoradia @jiamustafa @vanessabwalia @anusoru @baitalikeeghosh to lend their voices and help out too and all of you who would want to.. thank you 🙏 #LockDownMeinLockUp #domesticviolence #Sneha #NGO #domesticviolenceawareness
Actress Shefali Shah gave her voice to Vijaya.
View this post on Instagram
I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official, pick a name from their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. I nominate @nivrathore @dishakhannaofficial @nehacolours @mariagorettiz @iturms @nehabassi7 @namu_pals @tarannum_tee @soniabahl.ink @dimpledhanak @vaisshalee @minalmashru @kohlipooja @rasikadugal @amrutasubhash @sonali.mankar @renubhandarkar @divyasethshah @avaniajmera @jootewaali @sandymridul @sandhyabellarae @dreamseeker9 @s.p.a.r.k.l.i.n.g_b.h.a.w.z @deeksharathore_ @paula_paush.style to lend their voices and help out too.
Indian supermodel and actress Diandra Soares voiced Lalita and urged her friends and fans to come forward and help others.
View this post on Instagram
@snehamumbai_official @anchalkumar24 @sandhyashetty1 @dipannitasharma @deeptigujral @nishaharaale @rupa.gill I nominate you all to lend your voice too & pass this forward 🙏🙌🙏 I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. : You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official pick a name from their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. : : : : Even if I haven't nominated you & you wish to do this. Kindly do 🙏
Karisma Kapoor, Aashka Goradia, Dia Mirza, Simple Kaul and Malaika Arora also participated in the campaign to raise funds.
View this post on Instagram
I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official, pick a name from their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. I nominate @sonamkapoor @natasha.poonawalla @tamannaahspeaks to lend their voices and help out too. 🙏🏼
View this post on Instagram
I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since the past 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official, pick a name from their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. I nominate @shahanagoswami @larabhupathi and @nehadhupia to lend their voices and help out too. #Lockdown #DomesticAbuse
View this post on Instagram
I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official, pick a name from their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. I nominate @amuaroraofficial @therealkarismakapoor @twinklerkhanna
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @imouniroy for nominating me. I am VIJAYA . I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official , pick a name on their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. I nominate @abigail_pande @juhiparmar @kanicamaheshwari @dattaatinaa @dollybnb @rajputpaayal to lend their voices and help out too #LockDownMeinLockUp #domesticviolence #Sneha #NGO #domesticviolenceawareness
View this post on Instagram
I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #lockdownmeinlockup Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official, pick a name from their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. I nominate @zarakhan @sarafvibh @shrutitheactor @mannahsoulfry to lend their voices and help out too.
Some of the other celebrities who took part in this #lockdownmeinlockup campaign include Ekta Kapoor, Shruti Seth, Mehr Jesia, Bipasha Basu and Amrita Arora.
View this post on Instagram
I am Sunitha. I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official , pick a name from their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. Thank you for nominating me @reallyswara... I further nominate @gurpreetbedi_22 @krystledsouza @tansworld @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaan @lostboyjourney
View this post on Instagram
Day 49 of... ________________________________________ Many are unsafe at home during the lockdown. Suffering from domestic abuse and violence. I’m being the voice for SEEMA and countless others who have been locked up #lockdownmeinlockup. Rising number of cases have put immense pressure on SNEHA an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds for resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official, pick a name, post your image with that name and donate via the link in their bio. Thanks @reallyswara for the tag. I nominate @gulpanag @manasiscott @therichachadha @tillotamashome @kalkikanmani @shunalikhullarshroff1 @mariagorettiz @smritikiran @bombaychowparty @minimathur @ishikamohanmotwane to lend their voices and support. #stopdomesticviolence #lockdownmeinlockup #snehamumbai #betheirvoice #shruphotodiary
View this post on Instagram
I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #lockdownmeinlockup Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure of the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by choosing a name @snehamumbai_official and donating via the link in the bio. I nominate @tinatahiliani @haseenajethmalani @eatlovepraymama @monishajaising @nvs_loves_design to lend their voices and help out too.
View this post on Instagram
I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official, pick a name from their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. I nominate @shibanidandekar @dollysidhwani @kimsharmaofficial
View this post on Instagram
I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official, pick a name from their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. I nominate @diamirzaofficial @deannepanday and @malaikaaroraofficial to lend their voices and help out too.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sussanne Khan Finally Opens Up On Co-parenting With Ex-husband Hrithik Roshan During Pandemic
- Bryan Adams Couldn't Perform Live So He Went on an Angry, Racist Coronavirus Rant
- MP Cop Fined Rs 5000 for Recreating Ajay Devgn's Famous Car Stunt
- Aarogya Setu App is Mandatory For All Rail Passengers: Must Have App Installed Before Boarding Train
- Slack For iPhone Gets New Design: Hard Work Enthusiasts May Not Get it Just Yet Though