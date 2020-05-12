Take the pledge to vote

11-min read

Bollywood Celebs Lend Voice for Domestic Abuse Victims to Raise Funds

Bollywood celebrities including Karisma Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza and many others gave voices to domestic violence victims to raise funds for the cause.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 12, 2020, 4:11 PM IST
Bollywood Celebs Lend Voice for Domestic Abuse Victims to Raise Funds
Bollywood celebrities including Karisma Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza and many others gave voices to domestic violence victims to raise funds for the cause.

Ever since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in India, there has been a sharp rise in the number of domestic violence cases. The issue of domestic abuse has been highlighted several times by celebrities and the NGOs alike.

During these times, several stars have come forward to support a Mumbai-based NGO which is raising funds for domestic abuse victims. The campaign #lockdownmeinlockup let others voice as a victim and share their story. Each celebrity also nominates a few others to take this campaign forward.

Actress Shilpa Shetty voiced Seema and revealed the plight of one such victim. She wrote, “I am SEEMA’s voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown”.

View this post on Instagram

I am SEEMA’s voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official, pick a name from their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in their bio. I would like to nominate @farahkhankunder, @akankshamalhotra, @tabutiful, and @shamitashetty_official to lend their voices to this cause too and help me spread awareness. . . . . . #EndDomesticViolence #IndiaAgainstDomesticViolence #womensright

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

The Gold actress Mouni Roy, voiced as Ruksar, asked for help to raise the funds.

View this post on Instagram

Hi I am Ruksar I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official , pick a name on their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. Thank you @shamitashetty_official & @teasemakeup for nominating me, I further nominate @aamnasharifofficial @mandirabedi @aashkagoradia @jiamustafa @vanessabwalia @anusoru @baitalikeeghosh to lend their voices and help out too and all of you who would want to.. thank you 🙏 #LockDownMeinLockUp #domesticviolence #Sneha #NGO #domesticviolenceawareness

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

Actress Shefali Shah gave her voice to Vijaya.

View this post on Instagram

I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official, pick a name from their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. I nominate @nivrathore @dishakhannaofficial @nehacolours @mariagorettiz @iturms @nehabassi7 @namu_pals @tarannum_tee @soniabahl.ink @dimpledhanak @vaisshalee @minalmashru @kohlipooja @rasikadugal @amrutasubhash @sonali.mankar @renubhandarkar @divyasethshah @avaniajmera @jootewaali @sandymridul @sandhyabellarae @dreamseeker9 @s.p.a.r.k.l.i.n.g_b.h.a.w.z @deeksharathore_ @paula_paush.style to lend their voices and help out too.

A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial) on

Indian supermodel and actress Diandra Soares voiced Lalita and urged her friends and fans to come forward and help others.

View this post on Instagram

@snehamumbai_official @anchalkumar24 @sandhyashetty1 @dipannitasharma @deeptigujral @nishaharaale @rupa.gill I nominate you all to lend your voice too & pass this forward 🙏🙌🙏 I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. : You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official pick a name from their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. : : : : Even if I haven't nominated you & you wish to do this. Kindly do 🙏

A post shared by Diandra Soares (@soares_diandra) on

Karisma Kapoor, Aashka Goradia, Dia Mirza, Simple Kaul and Malaika Arora also participated in the campaign to raise funds.

View this post on Instagram

I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since the past 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official, pick a name from their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. I nominate @shahanagoswami @larabhupathi and @nehadhupia to lend their voices and help out too. #Lockdown #DomesticAbuse

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @imouniroy for nominating me. I am VIJAYA . I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official , pick a name on their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. I nominate @abigail_pande @juhiparmar @kanicamaheshwari @dattaatinaa @dollybnb @rajputpaayal to lend their voices and help out too #LockDownMeinLockUp #domesticviolence #Sneha #NGO #domesticviolenceawareness

A post shared by Aashka Goradia Goble (@aashkagoradia) on

Some of the other celebrities who took part in this #lockdownmeinlockup campaign include Ekta Kapoor, Shruti Seth, Mehr Jesia, Bipasha Basu and Amrita Arora.

View this post on Instagram

I am Sunitha. I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official , pick a name from their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. Thank you for nominating me @reallyswara... I further nominate @gurpreetbedi_22 @krystledsouza @tansworld @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaan @lostboyjourney

A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor) on

View this post on Instagram

Day 49 of... ________________________________________ Many are unsafe at home during the lockdown. Suffering from domestic abuse and violence. I’m being the voice for SEEMA and countless others who have been locked up #lockdownmeinlockup. Rising number of cases have put immense pressure on SNEHA an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds for resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official, pick a name, post your image with that name and donate via the link in their bio. Thanks @reallyswara for the tag. I nominate @gulpanag @manasiscott @therichachadha @tillotamashome @kalkikanmani @shunalikhullarshroff1 @mariagorettiz @smritikiran @bombaychowparty @minimathur @ishikamohanmotwane to lend their voices and support. #stopdomesticviolence #lockdownmeinlockup #snehamumbai #betheirvoice #shruphotodiary

A post shared by Shruti Seth (@shru2kill) on

Loading