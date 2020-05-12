Bollywood Celebs Lend Voice for Domestic Abuse Victims to Raise Funds

Ever since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in India, there has been a sharp rise in the number of domestic violence cases. The issue of domestic abuse has been highlighted several times by celebrities and the NGOs alike.

During these times, several stars have come forward to support a Mumbai-based NGO which is raising funds for domestic abuse victims. The campaign #lockdownmeinlockup let others voice as a victim and share their story. Each celebrity also nominates a few others to take this campaign forward.

Actress Shilpa Shetty voiced Seema and revealed the plight of one such victim. She wrote, “I am SEEMA’s voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown”.

The Gold actress Mouni Roy, voiced as Ruksar, asked for help to raise the funds.

Actress Shefali Shah gave her voice to Vijaya.

Indian supermodel and actress Diandra Soares voiced Lalita and urged her friends and fans to come forward and help others.

Karisma Kapoor, Aashka Goradia, Dia Mirza, Simple Kaul and Malaika Arora also participated in the campaign to raise funds.

Some of the other celebrities who took part in this #lockdownmeinlockup campaign include Ekta Kapoor, Shruti Seth, Mehr Jesia, Bipasha Basu and Amrita Arora.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365