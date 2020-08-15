Bollywood Celebs Share Tricolour Posts to Wish Happy Independence Day
Bollywood stars shared dance videos, tricolour themed photos and motivational posts on Instagram to wish Happy Independence Day.
Social media is filling up with posts related to Independence Day from film personalities, who chose to start their day by wishing their followers first. While some shared throwback photos with the flag outdoors, others added a bit of the tricolour to their wardrobe to mark the day.
Actor Vidyut Jammwal shared a video of him standing on a jeep and waving the national flag.
Actress Daisy Shah also shared a photo with the flag on a race track.
Some of them even shared dance videos to patriotic songs to celebrate the spirit of Independence. Actress Hina Khan shared a video of her dancing to Sukhwinder Singh's song 'Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai'.
I am in love with this spirited salute by @mountaindewin and @sukhwindersinghofficial that reminded me of all those times the bravehearts of this country fought and proved that iss desh ki sadiyon se reet hai, #DarrKeAageJeetHai. Issi junoon se aaj iss mushkil se bhi #JeetengePhirse. Happy Independence day. A salute to this nation!
Actress Swara Bhasker and singer Sona Mohapatra wore bangles in the three colours of the flag to wish fellow Indians Happy Independence Day.
Sona also posted a long caption on being 'Atmanirbhar' and supporting local craft.
I was asked what Aatmanirbharta meant to me yesterday. I believe it begins with cultivating pride in our own philosophies & cultural heritage. We need to take our cues from our own narratives, stories our own indigenous knowledge & combine it with the best that the world has to offer to innovate from an Indian perspective & not blindly ape the west. ‘Aatmanirbharta’ isn’t about some massive paradigm shift.. it’s about India making what it needs. When we can design & manufacture our own cool local apparel, build our own desi Zara & H&M equivalents for youth to wear with pride, & our own white goods, machinery we’ll be truly self sufficient. When we are in place to patent & trademark IP based ideas regularly is when we can reach there. When we are able to reward innovators & create an eco-system for them to thrive in, is when this dream will be realised. I think one of the biggest reforms that has happened in the lockdown is the agricultural reform. Hopefully, the states work with the centre in liberating India’s farmers. Hoping for a truly #aatmanirbharbharat in the coming days. #india #independenceday #15august #love
Akshay Kumar posted a video message asking everyone to help the street vendors who are struggling to make ends meet during the lockdown and rainy season.
Several other artistes too shared special posts celebrating India's 74th Independence Day.
