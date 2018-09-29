English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bollywood Divas Who Look Adorable in Indian Hand Woven Outfits
Who even said the Indian handloom industry is dying? Scroll down to see how celebs wear their style with these traditional hand woven outfits.
Sushmita Sen at the Lakme Fashion Week, walking the ramp in Kanjeevaram. (lakmefashionwk/instagram)
With Anushka Sharma donning the Chanderi Saree in Sui Dhaaga that released on Friday, Bollywood is witnessing a wave of Indian Handlooms and hand woven traditional trends.
Sui Dhaaga did not leave any stone unturned when it came to promoting Indian handloom industry and the unique stitching styles that prevail in the country.
The number of celebrities and designers endorsing hand woven sarees and fabrics in their day-to-day life has eventually increased. Who even said the Indian Handloom industry is dying?
Scroll down to see how celebrities wear their style with these traditional hand woven sarees.
Vidya Balan in Khadi
The queen of sarees can never go wrong with her ethnic dressing sense. We love how she carries this two tone tassel pure khadi saree.
Sonali Bendre in Paithani
She was seen in Neeta Lula's Paithani, the ancient Maratha technique of tapestry that combines threads of different colours with gold and silver threads woven together to create a piece of silk.
Lisa Ray in Tie-dye
She can pull off any attire but she steals the show in a saree and she loves to experiment with khadi, bandhni and tie & dye prints. Here she decides to wear a playful amalgamation of territories & traditions with Bengal's extra weft weaving delicately syncing with Gujarat's indigenous tie-dye techniques.
Kriti Kharband in Kantha:
Gracefully walking the Lakme Fashion Week ramp, Kirti flaunts this hand-woven fabric accented with cut-work and Kantha hand embroidery inducing a dark yet romantic atmosphere.
Anushka Sharma in Banarasi Saree
Decked in Red and gold banarasi saree teamed with uncut diamond chokers and jumkas. This traditional saree was a complete bridal look, which she enhanced with the sindoor, red bindi and chooras.
Sushmita Sen in Kanjeevaram
She has always been experimental with her style, especially saree. She was seen in the evolution of Kanjeevaram, comprising of layered co-ordinates, evoking a sense of culture and origin.
Radhika Apte
Breaking stereotypes not just with her web series but also with her style statement, she has given Indian Handloom a western twist.
Neha Dhupia in Anavali Cotton Handloom
Anavali Cotton Handloom Saree is known its elegant and well draped saree style, promoting hand woven cotton. Neha Dhupia draped herself in this white cotton Anavali looking flawless.
Kalki Koechlin
She is absolutely game when it comes to flaunting an Indian attire. Here she looks ravishing in a hand woven saree with striped blouse.
