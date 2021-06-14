Happy Birthday Pritam: Songs You Must Have in Your Playlist

Bollywood music composer Pritam Chakraborty is celebrating his 50th birthday today. Pritam made his debut in the Bollywood industry in 2002. Before writing for Bollywood films, Pritam recorded jingles for television commercials. He collaborated with Jeet Ganguly in 2001 for his big break which came in form of the song Tere Liye. He later went on to give solo hits in films like Dhoom, Gangster, and Life In A Metro. With over a decade of solo music direction behind him, Pritam has won several awards for creating musical hits.

On his birthday, here are some of his hit songs:

In Dino (Life In A Metro)

Life In A Metro is one of Pritam’s finest albums. Every song in this film was brilliantly crafted but the song ‘In Dino’ is an undisputed winner.

Tu Jaane Na (Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani)

Atif Aslam’s voice and Pritam’s soulful music made Tu Jaane Naa a winner.

Dhoom Machale (Dhoom)

Released in 2004, the movie Dhoom created an uproar among the audience. Pritam made his comeback as a single composer with this film. He created all the right noises and made the song Dhoom Machale, which reincarnated Esha Deol in Bollywood, a hit.

Mauja Hi Mauja (Jab We Met)

Jab We Met is popular for multiple reasons and one of them is this catchy party number. Mauja hi Mauja, the energetic song was among the most played party songs of 2007.

Tum Hi Ho Bandhu (Cocktail)

Lyrics written by Irshad Kamil and composed by Pritam Chakraborty, this song is one of the popular ‘Sufi’ number yet.

Badtameez Dil (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

Pritam’s high-spirited and crazy tune in this song pulls you onto the dance floor.

Twist (Love Aaj Kal)

As the 2009 Love Aaj Kal storyline shuttled between past and present, Pritam added a similar flavour to this song. He took the classic melody Man Dole Mere Tan Dole from the 1954 movie Nagin and added hip-hop grooves to create Twist.

Phir Le Aaya Dil (Barfi)

This song indeed is considered Pritam’s best work so far.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here