Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Bollywood Salutes Soldiers On Kargil Vijay Diwas

Several Bollywood personalities, including Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Taapsee Pannu, on Sunday paid tributes to armed forces to mark the 21st anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2020, 7:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bollywood Salutes Soldiers On Kargil Vijay Diwas
credits - Anushka Sharma/ Taapsee Pannu/Varun Dhawan Instagram

Several Bollywood personalities, including Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Taapsee Pannu, on Sunday paid tributes to armed forces to mark the 21st anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war. The Kargil war was declared over on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil. The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory.

Anushka posted a story on Instagram to honour the bravery of soldiers. "A salute to the courage of our soldiers who protected our nation and its people. Your sacrifices will be remembered forever," the actor-producer wrote.

anushka

Sharing an image on Twitter, Madhuri said the sacrifices of soldiers for the country victory will never be forgotten. "Saluting our brave soldiers & remembering the selfless sacrifice of the martyrs, today and forever, Jai hind!" she said.

Taapsee recalled memories of staying glued in front of her TV screen to get the latest updates in those testing times. "21 years and the memories are clear. Sitting in front of TV for hours to know if it's all over or no, if we have our soldiers safe or no, if we have redeemed our land or no. What followed was victory for our country and irreparable loss for the families of martyrs #KargilVijayDiwas," Taapsee said.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who will be play the role of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra in his biopic, said the day is a reminder of the selflessness of Indian troops. "Today on #KargilVijayDiwas, I salute all our bravehearts for their constant and selfless sacrifices till date and PVC Captain #VikramBatra for laying down his life to protect our nation. Jai Hind," he tweeted.

Sharing a picture with Indian soldiers, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui said the day should serve as an occasion for the country to unite, remember and salute "the pure display of bravery by our true heroes, Indian Army".

Actor Varun Dhawan shared an old picture of his and Kunal Kemmu from the Kargil War memorial on his Instagram Story.

varun

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading