The month of December brings in a lot of celebrations. From Christmas to New Year, the parties never seem to stop. Along with attending and hosting parties, it is necessary to have the right kind of songs in your playlist, to enjoy and dance the night away. When it comes to groovy music, picking Bollywood songs is the wisest choice one can make! Here are Bollywood songs to bring in Christmas and New year.

Nadiyon Paar

Janhvi Kapoor’s Nadiyon Paar from the film Roohi was sung by Shamir, Rashmeet Kaur, IP Singh and Sachin- Jigar. Janhvi’s hook-steps gained immense popularity on the internet. This is one song you can definitely add to your party playlist.

Param Sundari

From the film Mimi, the song Param Sundari is another song that must be on your playlist. Kriti Sanon’s hook steps are easy to copy and show off at the next party you attend. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The music is produced and arranged by A R Rahman.

Jugnu

Featuring Nikita Gandhi, Badshah’s Jugnu has some cool steps which went crazy trending on social media. From influencers to celebrities, Jugnu took the internet by storm.

Sakhiyan 2.0

Sung by Zara Khan and Maninder Buttar, the song Sakhiyaan 2.0 is from the film bell Bottom, starring Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor. It is one of the trendiest songs that makes a great party hit.

Hawa Mein Udta Jaaye

Bombay Vikings Hawa Mein Udta Jaaye is currently the most trending song on social media these days. The song was originally released in 2002 and a lyrical version of it was released recently, which made it trend online.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.