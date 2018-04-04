Boman Irani to Walk for a Charity Gala in Delhi

Actor Boman Irani will walk the ramp for an annual fundraising event organised by NGO Lakshyam here on Sunday.The NGO, which works towards upliftment of children and women of at-risk communities through education, employment and resource mobilisation, is organising the event at The Celebration Garden, where many designers will come together to show their support.Boman will walk for designer Varun Bahl at the event which will also see the participation of designers and celebrities like Rohit Bal, Poonam Bhagat, Nikki Mahajan, Rohit Gandhi, Mickey Mehta and M.S Bitta.Started in 2012, Fashion for a Cause brings various prominent designers, celebrities and other individuals from diverse fields under one roof, to raise funds for Lakshyam's 'Awakening Women's Soul' program which is designed to empower ladies at Lakshyam's adopted centers in India."This year the idea behind the event is to work for the upliftment of our new centre in Vasant Kunj which is Sindhi Basti wherein the majority of population is involved in begging and selling toys in traffic signals."The number of children going to a government school is just 5 percent and the basic facilities in the form of where they live is bare minimum, till the extent that they have to buy water for drinking or washing or bathing," said Lakshya Founder Rashi Anand.