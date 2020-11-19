5 Reasons You Should Have Bone Broths This Winter

Bone broth is not a new concept. In fact, using animal bones to make a light, nutritious broth is an age-old practice all over the world. However, in recent years, bone broths have gained immense popularity. This renewed popularity is due to the fact that bone broths have many health benefits to impart.

What makes bone broths so nutritious?

The exact nutrient content of a bone broth depends on the ingredients used to make them. Animal bones are rich in calcium, magnesium, potassium and phosphorus among other minerals. Fish bones contain these as well as iodine, which is necessary for proper thyroid function. Consuming the connective tissue between bones can add natural compounds in cartilage, which are needed for bone health. The marrow inside the bones is packed with vitamin A, vitamin K, zinc, iron, manganese, selenium and essential fatty acids like omega-3 and omega-6.

Perhaps the most essential component of bone broths is protein collagen, which helps release essential amino acids you need. Apart from the nutritional value of the bones themselves, a bone broth is also rich in water. Further, vegetables, herbs and mild spices are also added to bone broths, which add to their nutritional value by quite a lot.

Benefits of consuming bone broths

Given the fact that bone broths are very nutritious, it’s evident that they must have many health benefits to impart. The following are some benefits you can get from consuming bone broths, especially during winters or when you are unwell:

1. Improves immunity: Bone broths are easy to digest and packed with nutrients and are, therefore, an effective way of giving your immune system a boost. Not only can they help fight off seasonal diseases but also help you recover from them if you do develop a cough, cold or flu.

2. Aids weight loss: Bone broths are light; fresh cream or other rich or fatty ingredients are never added to them. This means bone broths are low in calories but exceptionally high in nutrients. Drinking bone broths can help you feel full and stay strong while also helping you lose weight the healthy way.

3. Improves joint health: Collagen, as well as other compounds like glucosamine and chondroitin, are well known to improve joint health, decrease joint pain and may even prevent osteoarthritis. Bone broths are packed with these nutrients, so drinking them regularly can aid your joint health immensely.

4. Aids the digestive system: Collagen found in bone broths is not just needed for joint health but also helps bind water to the digestive tract and aids bowel movements. This apart, the amino acids in bone broths assist the growth and upkeep of healthy gut bacteria, which are essential for multiple functions apart from digestion.

5. May improve sleep: Apart from being warm and nutritious - which is always effective in improving sleep quality - bone broths also have an amino acid called glycine. Studies show that glycine is effective in improving sleep without medications being necessary. What’s more, glycine is also known to reduce inflammation and fatigue the following day, which makes bone broths a must-have every night.

Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.