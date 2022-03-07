Boney Kapoor On Comparison Between Bollywood, South Films: Mumbai Filmmakers Serve KFC, South Offers Thali

Bollywood isn’t untouched by the charm and success of the South films and their actors, as scores of South Films are being adapted into Hindi movies. While a number of Tamil and Telugu film actors stars are being featured in Bollywood films, Bollywood actors, producers, and even directors are also turning up to the South Indian film industry. Talking about film producers looking up to Tollywood, famous Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor has now turned to South cinema to bankroll films. His latest release Valimai starring Ajith Kumar in the leading role has opened to a humongous response on the box office collecting Rs 200 crores within 10 days after its worldwide release on February 24.

Now, in a recent interview with Firstpost, Boney Kapoor was asked his opinion on South movies creating box office records and outperforming Hindi films. The producer said that most movies from the South are made for the Indian palette and hence, their dubbed versions also succeed in the North. He continued that South movies have a mix of everything from family drama to action to comedy packed in one film.

Advertisement

Comparing Bollywood with South cinemas, Boney made a really interesting comment and said to Firstpost, “Today, some of the Mumbai filmmakers serve McDonald’s, KFC, pizza where you get only what you order, whereas, the South offers you thali with roti, dal-chawal, sabzi, chicken."

The 66-year-old filmmaker continued to say that the audience wants a bit of everything in their films now and applauded the South directors for getting that right.

Boney Kapoor, who is the husband of late actor Sridevi and father of actors Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, revealed that he decided to produce South movies after the dubbed versions of films starring South stars like Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu were sold for Rs 15 to 20 to Rs 25 crore to satellite channels, adding that even Hindi films don’t fetch such a large amount.

Talking about Valimai, the mystery thriller marks the second collaboration between the superstar Ajith, director H. Vinoth, and producer Boney Kapoor after the success of the legal drama Nerkonda Paarvai in 2019. It was the Tamil remake of the 2016 Hindi film Pink and Ajith Kumar essayed the role played by Amitabh Bachchan in the original film. Before even the release of Valimai, Boney Kapoor has already announced his third collaboration with Ajith Kumar with the hashtag #AK61.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.