World's Cutest Dog Boo Dies of Heart Break, Take a Look at His Cutest Moments
World's Cutest Dog, Boo and his companion Buddy, who died last year, became internet sensations when their owners started sharing pictures of their adorable antics.
Boo Image: @boo/Facebook
The Pomeranian Boo, known as the World's Cutest Dog, has died of a broken heart, confirms his owner.
His death was confirmed in a post on Saturday made by his American owners to his 16 million Facebook followers. He was 12 years old, in human years, CNN reported.
Boo and his companion Buddy, who died last year, became internet sensations when their owners started sharing pictures of their adorable antics.
His owner shared on Facebook handle that "Shortly after Buddy died, Boo showed signs of heart issues. We think his heart literally broke when Buddy left us," his owners wrote. "He hung on and gave us over a year. But it looks like it was his time, and I'm sure it was a most joyous moment for them when they saw each other in heaven.
"Our family is heartbroken, but we find comfort knowing that he is no longer in any pain or discomfort," they added, noting that Boo "brought joy to people all over the world."
Boo's followers were left teary eyed after the announcement of his death.
Other animal handles like Venus The Two Face Cat, wrote, ""He's a true legend and we've so enjoyed following him for the past 6.5 years."
"Boo was the very 1st pet we followed on social media. Our 💔’s are broken 4 his family & all who loved him. 😔 Send ❤️ to his family at his page."
In 2012, Boo was appointed Virgin America's Official Pet Liaison. He also made an apperance in the photo book, "Boo: The Life of the World's Cutest Dog," which was published in 2011.
Here are few adorable moments of the Pomeranian that will make you miss him immensely.
Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
