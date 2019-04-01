Book to Form New Cultural Bridge Between India and Hungary

A book is all we need to form new ties with a country that’s co culturally different yet similar with India. This was the general sense at Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts in New Delhi when educationists gathered to launch Dilip Shakya’s book ‘Main Aur Wah’.The book is a collection of poems by Shakya who spent three years in Hungary as a visiting professor to Budapest’s Lorand University. He is an associate professor of Hindi at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia.Hungarian scholar Margit Koves, while describing the cultural connection of the two countries, said, “There were poets and writers also in India who were interested in Hungary like Rabindranath Tagore and modern Hindí poets like Raghuvir Sahay, Kedarnath Singh, Vishnu Khare and Girdhar Rathi, or to mention a scholar – poet Satyavrat Shastri, but Dileep Shakya’s work is a new initiative.”The book has been designed as a collection of short conversations that has a very youthful feel to it. Shakya said it’s an attempt to connect to the audience which doesn’t feel drawn towards poetry. In academic circles, it’s a concern how to popularise different forms of writing among the students who seem more inclined towards the visual medium.‘Main Aur Wah’ also has postcard images that the author clicked during his stay in Hungary.The event was also attended by Roland Ferenczi, translator of the book, Zoltan Wilhelm of Hungarian cultural center in Delhi, poetess Dr Anamika and Dr Ramesh Gaur, the director of the Kala Nidhi Division at IGNCA.