Book Your Manicure Appointment Right Away To Sport These Trendy Nails This Season
1-MIN READ

Book Your Manicure Appointment Right Away To Sport These Trendy Nails This Season

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 16, 2022, 11:57 IST

New Delhi, India

This winter season treat and pamper yourself with some fancy nails. (Images: Instagram)

Nail art is the latest obsession of the Gen-Z and people are definitely going all out with it.

Just like makeup, nails too, have been seeing many fashion trends. Whether it is the shape- square, rectangular, oval, coffin or stilettos - or designs like textures, glitters, chromatic colours, 3D art, or comic-book-inspired art, everything is available now. You can accessorize your nails with pretty rhinestones. There are always new and fun looks for you to experiment with this season. So, if you are bored of the old designs, up your nail game with these trendy nail art that will definitely make your hands pretty.

3D Nail Art

Just as the name suggests, 3D nail art brings the art to life by adding dimension and texture. It has shot to fame because celebrities like Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion have rocked these designs and have set the trend.

Chrome Nails

Chrome nails will never go out of the trend. People love metallics and chrome textures, but after Hailey Bieber’s glazed doughnut nails, people are getting their nails done in various chrome colours and textures.

 Glitter Nails

Glitter nails are here to stay. The current glitter trend involves mixing glitters of various sizes and colours for a cool effect. Adding dark green glitter to bronze or copper nail paint will look right out of a fashion magazine. Different glitters will add texture, dimension and light.

Ombre Nails

Whether vertical or horizontal, ombre nails are the hottest trend right now. What makes ombre nails look so stylish is that you can use two bright colours to create a carefully blended contrast.

French nails with a twist

If you are someone who likes their nails neat but does not mind a little splash of colour, then you can sport classic French nails but with a twist. Instead of the colour white, you can start out with black. Gradually, you can experiment with different colours and even add some glitter or ombre to elevate the look.

