Booker Prize 2019 Longlist: Salman Rushdie, Margaret Atwood on the List, Winner to be Announced in October

Man Booker Prize announced the longlist for its 13 nominees on Wednesday, July 24. While previous winners Salman Rushdie and Margaret Atwood made it to the list again, there has not been much in store for the readers, as there are no surprise nominees in the list this year. After the announcement of Booker prize longlist, the six finalists will be announced on September 3 and the winner will be revealed on October 14.

While Rushdie won the Booker Prize in 1981 for “Midnight’s Children, Margaret Atwood won the literary award in 2000 for “The Blind Assassin”. Apart from Salman Rushdie and Margaret Atwood, the list includes seven women and four men, including Max Porter, Oyinkan Braithwaite, Elif Shafak and others.

Before the final announcement of the Booker Prize winner, here’s a list of all the books that has been nominated this year:

Margaret Atwood (The Testaments)

The Testaments is the sequel to Margaret’s thrilling series The Handmaid's Tale.

Kevin Barry (Night Boat to Tangier):

Talking all about sex, death and narcotics, Kevin Barry’s Night Boat To Tangier is a gangster novel and a book obsessed with the mysteries of love.

Oyinkan Braithwaite (My Sister, The Serial Killer):

Another nomination on the list is Oyinkan Braithwaite’s My Sister, The Serial Killer talks about how a sister is bounded by a sense of familial obligation to help her sister in crimes.

Lucy Ellmann (Ducks, Newburyport):

Lucy Ellmann’s novel talks about America’s barbarity, past and present, and the way the nation is sleepwalking into environmental disaster.

Bernardine Evaristo (Girl, Woman, Other):

Bernardine Evaristo’s novel is about interconnected stories of a group of black British women raise timeless questions about feminism and race.

John Lanchester (The Wall):

Known as a dystopian novel, John Lanchester’s The Wall talks about a future England full of climate calamities, with a bad weather and no beach around.

Deborah Levy (The Man Who Saw Everything):

Debrorah Levy’s The Man Who Saw Everything is a novel about the difficulty of seeing ourselves and others clearly.

Valeria Luiselli (Lost Children Archive):

Lost Children Archive maps the physical journey of a family from New York City to Arizona. This is Valeria’s only book in English.

Chigozie Obioma (An Orchestra of Minorities):

Chigozie Obioma’s The Fisherman’s follow-up, An Orchestra of Minorities is the tale of Chinonso, a young poultry farmer in present-day Nigeria who sacrifices everything to win the woman he loves.

Max Porter (Lanny):

Max Porter’s Lanny is a novel that will relate the present to the past. Dead Papa Toothwort, a mythical figure, awakes after a glorious nap to listen to the twenty-first-century village and its tales by Lanny, a new boy in the area.

Salman Rushdie (Quichotte):

Rushdie’s yet to be published Quichotte is a picaresque road trip through contemporary America inspired by Don Quixote.

Elif Shafak (10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World):

Elif Shafak’s 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World is a profound and unflinching look at sexual violence and talks about the life of a prostitute Leila.

Jeanette Winterson (Frankissstein):

Jaenette Winterson’s Frankissstein is a mashup of Romanticism and cutting-edge technology, exploring gender identity and AI.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more