Bookmark These 5 Celebrity-Approved Outfits for the New Year Party

With the arrival of the holiday season, it’s time to update the wardrobe. Parties are synonymous with looking ultra glamorous and dancing the night away. Such an extravagant event will require you to put your best foot forward and slay with your fashion game. So if you are worried about what to wear, here are 5 celebrities-approved outfits you must try out.

Our Bollywood celebrities are the trendsetters, and the best ones to turn to, when in need of fashion inspiration, so here’s a list of 5 actresses-

Katrina Kaif

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Say hello to bling and dazzle up the party with a sequinned dress like Katrina Kaif. The golden dress featured a low neckline and fitting silhouette and is a perfect party wear. She added stone-studded hoops to keep the sparkle game on. You can also add a dainty necklace and a matching hand purse to wrap up your look.

Malaika Arora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora is the queen of thigh-high slit gowns, and rightfully so. The body-fitted gown with a low neckline and slit is all the oomph you need to bring to the new year party. Flaunt your legs, put on some glam makeup, and add a silver heel to complete your look.

Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

There is a reason, Janhvi Kapoor is a gen Z style icon. Take a look at how ravishing she looks in a blazer and dress co-ord set. She sported a white bodycon dress and teamed it with a matching blazer. You can consider adding silver or white boots to add instant drama to the outfit.

Kiara Advani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Lacey jumpsuits might never go out of trend, especially after Kiara Advani dished out such a style statement in it. The full-sleeved outfit features extensive lace detailing and a black belt. Add a nude-coloured satchel bag and nude heels to rock the look.

Mouni Roy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mini dresses are quintessential party wear that one cannot do without. However, Mouni Roy kicked the fashion up by a notch and slipped into a white outfit adorned with white embellishments all over. The barely-there straps and the low neckline add to the glam factor of the ensemble. Add a pair of pointed boots and you are party-ready.

