Bookmark These 5 Celebrity-Approved Saree-torial Looks

Sarees are one of the priced collections of every Indian woman. The 6 yards of the drape fit snugly to the body by adding grace and instantly elevating the look. What makes the saree so special, is that it can never go outdated. Whether you are wearing your mom’s wedding saree or re-wearing an old saree from your collection, the saree will always remain trendy. You can layer up your saree, or you can accessorize it, and you will still be the most elegantly dressed person in the room. Time and again, celebrities have dished out major saree goals which you can easily wear to an important office event, your child’s annual day, cocktail party, New Year’s party or for the upcoming wedding season as well.

Here are some celebrity-approved sarees for you to seek inspiration from:

Rekha’s penchant for Kanjivaram Silk

Rekha is the epitome of beauty and grace redefined. The veteran star rocked a green Kanjivaram silk saree with a pink border is a classic. The colour and the saree are perfect to look classy at a wedding function or reception party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhanurekha (@rekha_the_actress)

Kriti Sanon’s ruffle saree for the win

Kriti’s white ruffle saree is right out of dreamland. It’s an ideal look for a cocktail party. You can opt for a backless blouse and add pearls to your accessories. You can elevate the look further with a potli adorned with white embellishments and stones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pastel pink organza

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pastel pink organza saree with embroidery is a fashion statement worth bookmarking. If you are yet to decide what you will wear to your office event or for the New Year eve’s party, take notes from her. You can opt to drape this sheer sari with a semi-sheer full-sleeve blouse as well, to chuck the hassle of accessorizing.

Mouni Roy’s simple deep green saree can be donned for multiple occasions ranging from a Mehendi ceremony to a cocktail party. You can add a black or matching colour turtleneck blouse to the saree for an engagement party. You can add a black belt to highlight your waist as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

A red saree is a must-have in the wardrobe. Sport it for your office party, wear it to your kid’s annual day, or just rock the Christmas party, Suhana Khan’s red saree is stylish, vibrant and ultra glamorous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

ALSO READ: Hacks to Amp Up Your Saree Game

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here