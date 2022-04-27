Bored of Usual Veggies? Try This Mouthwatering Curd-Onion Dish Next

Dahi Pyaz ki sabzi is a mouth-watering dish made with onion, curd and spices. This can be a royal treat for anyone and can be served with rice, roti or pulao. It gets ready within 20 mins and requires only a few ingredients. Try this rich and creamy curry at home with the help of our recipe. This is a perfect option to make when we do not have any vegetables at home.

Ingredients:

Onion - 2 diced

Fresh Curd - 1/2 Cup

Ginger - 1-inch piece grated

Green chilli - 1 chopped

Turmeric powder - 1/4 Teaspoon

Red Chilli Powder - 1/2 Teaspoon

Cumin seeds - 1/2 teaspoon

Garam masala - 1/4 Teaspoon

Coriander powder - 1/2 Teaspoon

Kasuri methi - 1/2 Teaspoon

Heeng - a pinch

Curry leaves - 1 sprig

Fresh cream - 1 Tablespoon (optional)

Coriander leaves - a handful chopped

Salt - as per taste

Oil - 1 to 2 Tablespoon

Instruction:

Take a kadhai, pour oil and heat it.

When the oil gets hot, add cumin seeds and let them splutter. Then add hing.

Add green chilli and grated ginger. Saute it. Then, add curry leaves and saute.

Now, add diced onion and saute it for 2 minutes. Do not cook it completely, let it be a little crunchy. Cook it on medium-low flame.

Now, add the turmeric powder, red chilli powder, garam masala, and coriander powder. Crush the Kasuri methi and add to the pan. Saute it for a few seconds.

Then add curd and stir it continuously. Once it is boiled, add salt to it as per taste.

Now, add fresh homemade cream and mix well. Cook for a minute and then turn off the gas.

Now, add chopped coriander leaves. Mix well.

Yummy Dahi Pyaz Ki Sabji is ready to be served with roti and rice.

In summer, eating curd and onion benefits our health. Both curd and onion have a cooling effect. If you are bored with routine vegetables, try this curd onion recipe, which is easy to make and full of flavours.

