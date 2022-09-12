Bored of Veggies? Let's Try Sweet Corn Aloo Masala Recipe For Dinner

After returning home from the office in the evening, we all feel like eating something very tasty and different for dinner. If you are bored of eating gourd, brinjal, or bhindi ki bhaji every day, then try something spicy and tasty this time. Go for sweet corn and potato for dinner. This dish of Sweet Corn Aloo Masala is full of flavours and can be eaten with paratha or roti.
Let us share with you the recipe for Sweet Corn Potato Spicy Sabzi. Not only is this dish easy to make but also delicious as well as nutritious. Children will also like this vegetable for sure.
Ingredients:
Potato – two big
Sweet corn – 1 cup
Tomato – two
Ginger paste – 1 tsp
Garlic paste – 1 tsp
Whole cumin – half teaspoon
Turmeric powder – half teaspoon
Coriander powder – one teaspoon
Red chili powder – one teaspoon
Asafoetida powder – pinch
Salt – as per taste
Green chili – two finely chopped
Lemon juice – two tablespoons
Coriander leaves – finely chopped
Oil – 2 tbsp and Maggi masala
Procedure:
Step 1: Peel the potatoes and cut them into small pieces. Then boil both the corn and potatoes together.
Step 2: Put oil in a pan and heat it. Add cumin and fry it lightly. Now add chopped green chili, ginger, and garlic paste to it. Fry it stirring well till it turns golden brown. And remember to fry the paste on low flame so that it does not get burnt.
Step 3: Now add turmeric, coriander, chili, and asafoetida powder to it. Stir it well and cook till the spices turn reddish. Then add chopped tomatoes to it. Now add salt as per taste and fry it for a while.
Step 4: When the tomatoes are well cooked, add potatoes and corn. Stir well and cover and let it cook on low flame for 3 to 4 minutes. Now put a packet of Maggi masala in it. This will double the taste of this vegetable.
Now your Sweet Corn Aloo Masala Sabzi is ready. Take it out in a bowl. Garnish with lemon juice and finely chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with roti, or parathas.
