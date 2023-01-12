Bored Of Your Hair Colour? Use Baking Soda To Remove It Within Minutes

Hair colour has become a style trend among youth in recent times. But, in case you are bored with your latest hair colour, then you don’t need to worry about getting rid of it at all. You can easily remove the hair colour with baking soda at home within minutes. It is a natural alternative to the harsh chemicals that are used in salons.

With the help of this hack, you don’t need to chop your hair or colour it jet black before trying any new colour. These go to ingredients found in every household will help you in lightening your hair colour naturally. Read on to know how to use baking soda to remove hair colour.

1. Baking soda and vinegar: Baking soda and vinegar are excellent cleansing agents. These two ingredients are also useful to lighten hair colour safely at home. For this, take 2 tablespoons of baking soda, 1 to 2 cups of water, 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, and 5 types of essential oils. First, mix 2 tablespoons of baking soda in 2 cups of water. Wet the hair thoroughly before applying the above-mentioned mixture to the coloured portion of your hair and leave it on for 10 minutes. Then wash the hair thoroughly with water. After this, mix vinegar and essential oils in water and apply them back on wet hair. Wash the hair with water after 10 minutes.

2. Baking Soda and Lemon Juice: Baking soda and lemon juice are easily available in everyone’s kitchen. These are not only used to enhance the taste of food but have also proven to be excellent ingredients for removing hair colour. For this, prepare a smooth paste by mixing two teaspoons of baking soda and two teaspoons of lemon juice. Now, apply this paste to the dyed hair and leave it on for 10 minutes. Then wash your hair thoroughly with mild shampoo and condition it properly.

Baking soda is an easy and safe home remedy to remove hair colour in minutes. However, do not forget to consult an expert before using it on your hair.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here