Bored With Regular Tea? Try out Butterfly Pea Flower Tea With These Recipes

With people getting more aware of the potential side effects that caffeine beverages like regular tea and coffee may have, their herbal alternatives are gaining popularity. One such growing popular alternative is Blue Tea, also known as Butterfly Pea Flower Tea. It is a caffeine-free herbal infusion made by steeping dried or fresh Blue Butterfly Pea Flowers. The high in antioxidants beverage has a variety of health benefits. Apart from antioxidant properties and the ability to aid in handling stress, some people drink blue tea for weight loss purposes. The tea has a stunning and unusual blue colour that changes from deep blue to purple, and pink when lime juice is added. It can be served hot or cold. You can also sweeten this delicious and refreshing tea drink with wildflower honey.

Recipe For Hot Butterfly Pea Flower Tea

Ingredients

Loose butterfly pea flowers (or tea bags)

Filtered water

Teapot with strainer

Electric kettle with temperature setting

Method:

STEP 1: Boil the water.

Tea requires high-quality water. The higher the quality of the water, the better the cup of tea. If possible, use filtered water.

STEP 2: Preheat the teapot.

Fill the teapot halfway with hot water and swirl it around to warm it up. Remove the water. When the teapot is warm, the tea does not cool down as quickly while brewing.

STEP 3: Add butterfly pea flower tea into a teapot followed by hot water.

STEP 4: Cover and steep the teapot for 5 minutes.

STEP 5: Strain the butterfly pea flowers and pour hot tea into a teacup. You can add lemon slices to your drink and see the colour change from blue to purple.

Recipe For Cold Butterfly Pea Flower Tea

Materials Required:

Butterfly pea flower

Filtered water

Teapot with a strainer or cold brew pitcher

Ice

Method:

STEP 1. Fill a pitcher or glass container halfway with butterfly pea flowers and cold or room-temperature water. For a better-tasting iced tea, use filtered water.

STEP 2. Cover and refrigerate the pitcher for at least 6 hours.

STEP 3. Remove the butterfly pea flowers and pour the tea into a cup. Ice is optional since the tea is already cold.

Try the recipe hot or cold blue tea recipe and let us know how it turned out in the comment section.

