Born Famous: Celebrity Offspring Who are the New Fashion Icons

With Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber announced this week as the face of new fragrance Daisy Love Marc Jacobs, it's time to take stock of the sons and daughters of celebrities who are preparing to follow in the footsteps of their famous parents. Like the general public, designers and fashion houses have taken a keen interest in these new talents, who over the last few seasons have been increasingly present in runway shows and campaigns. Here's an inventory of the children of the famous who are now rising stars in the world of fashion.At only 16 years old, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber has what appears to be a glorious future in the fashion sphere. The slender brunette, who has her mother's natural presence on the runways, first emerged in the limelight of last September's Fashion Week, and has already gained a reputation as a key top model. As well as featuring in catwalk shows for major fashion houses, Kaia Gerber is the face for the latest Chanel and Calvin Klein campaigns, as well as being the face of Marc Jacobs Daisy Love scent and she is also working as a designer on a collection for Karl Lagerfeld.A newcomer in the world of fashion, Christian Combs, the son of American rapper P. Diddy and Kim Porter, has had a sensational rise to fame. The young man, who celebrated his 20th birthday on April 4, is already a regular in shows by such major brands as Dolce & Gabbana, for whom he took to the runway in the most recent men's fashion week. The Italian fashion house has also called on him for its 2018 spring-summer campaign, in which he will strike a pose alongside a certain Noé Elmaleh, the son of Moroccan-French comedian Gad Elmaleh.Represented by the agency Karin Models, Ilona Smet already has a firm footing in the exclusive worlds of beauty and fashion. At age 22, the French granddaughter of rock singer Johnny Hallyday has recently been appointed an ambassador for skincare brand Mixa, and has already posed for Balmain Hair Couture. And that's not all, the blue-eyed blonde has also strutted down runways for such well-known names as Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture and Etam Lingerie.Also an actress, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis has made a resounding debut in the fashion sphere, enrapturing the world's major fashion brands. Like her mother, Lily-Rose Depp has become an ambassador for Chanel, appearing in campaigns for the fashion house's ready-to-wear, make-up and perfume lines, and in its runway shows. However, the young woman's future in fashion is not set in stone, given that she is also embarked on a promising career in cinema.Like her brother, Jaden Smith, Willow is already an artist with many strings to her bow. A singer, an actress, and a fully-fledged fashion icon, the young woman, who will celebrate her 18th birthday this year, has long been on the radar for luxury houses and designers. A regular on the covers of major fashion magazines, she has already posed for Marc Jacobs and Chanel, and is often in the front row of Fashion Week shows.The daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost did not go unnoticed at the most recent Burberry show. At age 17, Iris Law was not on the runway but simply in the front row of the audience. It should be noted that Iris became the brand's beauty ambassador in January 2017; quite a feat for the brunette recruited by Tess Management. Modelling is something of a family business for the Law clan. The young woman's brother, Rafferty Law, is also a model and has already posed for Dolce & Gabbana and Hugo Boss.The son of Daniel Day-Lewis and Isabelle Adjani already has a firm footing in the world of fashion, with several shows and campaigns to his credit. Since 2015, the heavily tattooed young man has hit runways for Dunhill, Chanel, Coach and Dolce & Gabbana, and posed in campaigns for H&M, Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, Hudson Jeans, and Tod's.