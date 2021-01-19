Borrow This Look from Mira Rajput's Goa Vacay for Your Next Beach Outing

Sharing a glimpse of her fabulous life, Bollywood wife Mira Rajput Kapoor posted an easy breezy picture from her Goa getaway on Instagram on Monday. Wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, Mira is currently enjoying her vacation at the scenic beaches of Goa and has been updating her followers of her holiday looks. In her recent Instagram post, Mira is seen in a black bikini top and a matching shrug by Bombay handmade clothing brand, Summer Somewhere. She complemented her beach look with pastel-coloured linen pants and black flats by Aprajita Toor.

The 26-year-old is also seen flaunting her oxblood coloured Rimzim Dadu bag in the picture and golden hoops by MISHO jewellery.

Mira’s caption for her latest post captured her total floral feels as she relaxes in Goa. The mother of two kids wrote, “You can call me Jasmine,” along with the picture that has been liked by 1,70,506 users. Followers and fans of Mira showered her with praise, as one user commented, “Hey Jasmine you look pretty girl,” while many posted heart-eyed emojis on her post.

In her latest Instagram story, Mira has also posted a picture of one of the swimsuits that she wore in Goa. The swimsuit is designed by a Sydney-based brand Zimmermann.

In another Instagram post, Mira shared a different angle of her Goa getaway. The picture captures Mira’s reflection in the mirror. The pictures seem to be taken by her husband Shahid.

Shahid will next be seen in Jersey which is a Bollywood remake of a Telugu movie by the same name. The movie will show Shahid donning the role of a cricket player, as one of Mira’s Instagram posts show. Jersey is scheduled to release around Diwali this year. The movie is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also directed the original movie.

Shahid will be joined by Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur for the project.