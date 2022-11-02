Bothered by Acne And Pimples? Bring These Lifestyle Changes for Glowing Skin

Everyone likes healthy, glowing, and flawless-looking skin. However, as our skin comes in contact with dust and pollution every time we head out, it starts to lose its radiance and becomes dull. In addition to that, when these particles get clogged in our pores, they give rise to skin problems like acne, pimples, hyperpigmentation and psoriasis, among others.

According to a report by the American Academy of Dermatology, around 85 percent of people between the age group of 12 and 24 suffer from minor acne. These skin conditions, though not harmful, might take a toll on your self-esteem. Besides pollution, a lot of people face acne problems due to hormonal changes. However, did you know that acne and pimples can also be triggered by bad lifestyle habits?

These 5 bad lifestyle habits may impact your skin negatively:

Smoking

Be prepared to observe pimples and acne on your skin if you smoke regularly. Smoking affects the amount of oxygen level in your body by increasing the levels of carbon monoxide. The normal blood flow of your body is disrupted by it, resulting in pigmentation, dryness, and acne.

Using wrong cosmetics

While a lot of people love applying makeup daily, you must always purchase products according to your skin type. If you have acne and pimple-prone skin, it is better to avoid oil-based makeup. Whenever you buy a foundation or a compact powder, make sure that the product is non-comedogenic. You can also consult a dermatologist for the same.

Getting hair products on the face

When haircare or hair-styling products like shampoos, conditioners, gels, and hair sprays come in contact with your skin, they might trigger acne or pimples. Whenever you are using hair products, take precautions and keep them away from your face. You can also switch to mild or skin-friendly hair products to ensure your skin does not get irritated, leading to acne breakouts.

Scrubbing too hard

While it is important to get rid of the dead skin cells by scrubbing your face with a loofah, washcloth, or any exfoliant, the chemicals in the product might irritate your skin. Scrubbing too hard might also generate opposite results, leading to redness and pimples. If you suffer from acne and pimples, ditch such harsh scrubbers and opt for a gentle cleanser or face wash.

Eating oily food

Oily food is also responsible for triggering acne. The excess oil and grease in these food items are harmful to your skin, clogging your pores and creating a blockage. This, in turn, paves the way for breakouts. Hence, it is important to stick to a healthy diet, enriched with fruits and vegetables, to keep pimples and acne at bay.

