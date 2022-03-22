Botox Treatment: All You Need to Know About the Anti-Ageing Treatment

You must have heard about celebrities taking up Botox treatment to look younger than their age. Also, some might have wondered about what this magical remedy is that transforms someone so easily. To clear your doubts, let’s see what this treatment is and other facts which you don’t know about Botox.

What is Botox?

Botox or as we can scientifically call it ‘Botulinum toxin,’ is a cosmetic used for freezing the muscles. The toxin is given in form of an injection which helps in blocking the nerve signals to the muscles to stop them from contracting. The contraction in turn results in reducing the wrinkles and ageing signs to make someone look young. Not just this, Botox is used to treat multiple medical ailments. The treatment mostly takes less than 30 minutes to complete. Generally, it is given in form of an injection which is non-surgical in nature.

Dosage

The drug is used in a very small amount to have effective and safe results. If given in excess, it can cause a life-threatening condition called botulism. According to an article published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the exact amount of Botox given varies from treatment to treatment. It is not determined per se. However, the report claims that the lesser the amount, the fewer the side effects.

Benefits of Botox

One of the most famous usages of Botox is to treat wrinkles and fine lines by softening the skin. It helps in making someone look younger than their age. If rumours are to be believed, according to Australian news agencynews.com.au, Russian president Vladimir Putin, has used Botox fillers to treat the ageing signs.

However, apart from just wrinkle reduction, the treatment is used for many other medical conditions. As per the prescribing information shared by Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Botox can be used to cure the following conditions:

Abnormal muscle contraction in anyone older than 12 years of age

Excessive sweating

Migraine

Overactive bladder

Eyelid spasm

Cervical dystonia

Consequences

After taking the Botox treatment, minor signs of bruising and swelling may occur on the area of the injection. However, it doesn’t last more than a few days. Major side effects are uncommon in people going through the treatment. Some people might suffer the unusual changes in their body which need medical attention right away. These side effects are:

Hanging of eyelids

Excessive fatigue

Headache

Pain in the neck

Blurry or double vision

Dry eyes

Skin allergy

Vomiting or Loose motion

Increase in urinary problems after treatment for bladder

Safety measures to take before the treatment

The treatment is generally safe if done by a well-qualified medical practitioner. However, people should take proper guidance from their doctor before taking up the treatment. People with allergies or previous cases of infection due to injection should avoid doing the Botox treatment.

