1-min read

#BottleCapChallenge Goes Viral, Here’s Everything You Need to Know About it

The Taekwondo champion posted a video on Instagram and challenging celebrities Conor McGregor, Jason Statham, Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme to do the Bottle Cap Challenge.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 4, 2019, 11:16 AM IST
#BottleCapChallenge Goes Viral, Here’s Everything You Need to Know About it
The Taekwondo champion posted a video on Instagram and challenging celebrities Conor McGregor, Jason Statham, Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme to do the Bottle Cap Challenge.
A new challenge has taken over the internet and it has had everyone going gaga to try the latest fad. The Bottle Cap Challenge, as it is known, looks like a mix of Taekwondo and martial art. While it is not known where it exactly originated from, it went viral after World Taekwondo champion Farabi Davletchin posted his video of doing the Bottle Cap Challenge on June 26. The Taekwondo champion posted a video on Instagram and challenging celebrities Conor McGregor, Jason Statham, Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme to do the Bottle Cap Challenge.

The challenge requires two people, wherein one person may add as a companion to the challenge attempter. While the companion holds a bottle at a certain height, the other person attempts to kick the bottle cap off.

The Bottle Cap Challenge got its momentum when singer John Mayer tried it on July 1. The singer wrote, “First @erlsn.acr did it. Then @blessedmma followed, and challenged me. I now challenge @jasonstatham. #bottlecapchallenge”

The singer received appreciation from a lot of fellow singers and actors including John Stamos, Shawn Mendes and David Spade, among others. Later, actor Jason Statham also tried the challenge, writing, “#bottlecapchallenge #challengeaccepted @erlsn.acr This thing landed on my head from @johnmayer but will quickly go to a couple of fellas we’ve seen do push ups badly. All yours @guyritchie and @jmoontasri”

Following the lead, many celebs have tried their hands on the bottle cap challenge, including Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The latest viral trend comes on the heels of the shell on Challenge, which saw teenagers eating banana peels, candy wrappers and more in late April.

