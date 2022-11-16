Boutique to Beauty Parlour, Career Opportunities For Women In Rural India

A large portion of the Indian population lives in rural areas. For women, to become financially independent and choose a career path in rural areas, is a challenging task, more than for those in cities. This is because, in rural areas, women often fall prey to orthodox mindsets — that do not let them step out of the house. Their education is often discontinued in between, making them unequipped for professional careers. However, rural women can still make a living for themselves.

Let’s take a look at some of the career aspects for them.

Beauty Parlour:

Opening a beauty parlour doesn’t require too much money, and neither does it require too much training. It is a great option for rural women, as the demand for beauticians in villages is increasing with time. Therefore beauty parlours can help women in rural areas earn a living. All they need to do is a beautician course, which is cheaper than other conventional career options.

Boutique:

Women can also run a boutique from their homes. They can sell clothes and also keep some tailors to help them with measurements and run a small business from home.

School Teacher:

Becoming a school teacher is a good option as well. One can always apply for the post of teacher in a school in the village. Women can get their degree of Bachelor of Education and make a career in the field of education.

Anganwadi Worker:

Any woman who has completed her 10th class can become an Anganwadi worker. The anganwadi scheme is a government scheme that helps in the development of poor children and women in villages. Women in villages can become Anganwadi workers and make a career out of it by contributing to society and helping the needy around them.

Anganwadi Supervisor:

To become an Anganwadi supervisor, women need to have a degree in Arts and graduate with 60% marks. This criterion holds because it is a government job. The age bracket for the same is 18-35 years. Pass the test round and then the interview stage to become an Anganwadi supervisor.

