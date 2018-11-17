Boys! Here's How You Can Take Care of Your Skin this Winter

Men nowadays have become equally conscious and cognisant of their skin. However, it is important to take steps wisely.Karan Gupta, Director and Men's Grooming Expert of Qraa Men, and Dilip Kundlia, Director and Skin Care Expert at Oshea Herbals, have shared tips for men to look prim and proper in winter.* Never step out of your house before applying sunscreen on your skin. Sunscreen is an essential product and something most men often tend to ignore and neglect. Therefore, men must incorporate sunscreens that have high moisture content in them to have dual benefits on their skin.* Men are usually very protective and insecure about their beard and take exceptional care of it. The beard of a man enhances his mystique thereby making him look more attractive and charismatic. Beard vitalizers, beard conditioning spa and beard oils shall be their saviour this winter.* It is time to get into some serious skin care business and indulge in some charcoal face washes, scrubs and face packs. The presence of activated charcoal sucks out the impurities and detoxifies the skin while soothing it.* For your skin to be smooth and supple throughout the winters, go in for handmade cleansing bars which are rich in shea butter, neem extracts, blackberry extracts, charcoal and papaya. These handmade bars reinstate the natural moisture content in the skin.* For healthy skin, it is important to give up on all the bad habits like drinking and smoking. Such habits have a direct impression and control over looks of a person. Instead, start drinking more water to stay hydrated.