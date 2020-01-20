Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Set to Launch New Rose Champagne

Former couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are coming together to launch a new rose champagne from their French winery.

News18.com

Updated:January 20, 2020, 5:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Set to Launch New Rose Champagne
Image of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, courtesy of Instagram

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may have parted ways but the former Hollywood power couple continues with their joint businesses. Pitt and Jolie own French winery Chateau Miraval and are all set to launch a rose champagne. They launched their last wine together in 2019. The Mr and Mrs Smith stars have said that they view the venture as an investment for their children's future.

Pitt and Jolie started dating in 2005 and got married in August, 2014. The couple has six children, three biological - Shiloh and twins, Knox and Vivienne - and three adopted - Maddox, Pax and Zahara. The couple divorced in the 2016 citing irreconcilable differences.

Miraval's managing partner, winemaker Marc Perrin spoke to Wine Spectator about the upcoming project. "We are working very hard on that (rose champagne) right now with Rodolphe Péters, from Pierre Péters. We will create the only champagne house which only makes rose. We are going to try to push the quality of rose as far as possible in champagne," he said.

Peters is a leading champagne producer, well-known for its rose-making technique. According to People, the rose champagne from the Chateau Miraval line is expected to be in stores in a few months.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram