Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Set to Launch New Rose Champagne

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may have parted ways but the former Hollywood power couple continues with their joint businesses. Pitt and Jolie own French winery Chateau Miraval and are all set to launch a rose champagne. They launched their last wine together in 2019. The Mr and Mrs Smith stars have said that they view the venture as an investment for their children's future.

Pitt and Jolie started dating in 2005 and got married in August, 2014. The couple has six children, three biological - Shiloh and twins, Knox and Vivienne - and three adopted - Maddox, Pax and Zahara. The couple divorced in the 2016 citing irreconcilable differences.

Miraval's managing partner, winemaker Marc Perrin spoke to Wine Spectator about the upcoming project. "We are working very hard on that (rose champagne) right now with Rodolphe Péters, from Pierre Péters. We will create the only champagne house which only makes rose. We are going to try to push the quality of rose as far as possible in champagne," he said.

Peters is a leading champagne producer, well-known for its rose-making technique. According to People, the rose champagne from the Chateau Miraval line is expected to be in stores in a few months.

