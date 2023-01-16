Brahma Kamal: This Auspicious Flower Blooms Only Once A Year

The Brahma Kamal flower (The Brahma Lotus) is considered an avatar of Lord Brahma, according to Hindu mythology. Many believe that when the flower blooms, Lord Vishnu’s bed is visible on it. The Brahma lotus is found in the foothills of the Himalayas. The flower blooms only once a year and is cultivated in Uttarakhand. The flower is especially found in a strip from Pindari to Japla, Roopkund, Hemkund, Brij Ganga, Valley of Flowers and Kedarnath. Seeing the flower once a year is considered extremely auspicious. The flower goes by many names in the country. Bhopal astrologer and Vastu consultant Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma talks about the religious importance of Brahma lotus.

The Brahma Kamal is considered a symbol of good luck and prosperity in Hinduism. The flower is famous in India due to these religious beliefs. According to the Puranas, the Brahma lotus is Mother Nanda’s favourite flower and it is therefore plucked on Nanda Ashtami. The lotus is believed to be seen only by the luckiest people and it is believed that whoever sees the flower in its bloom will be showered with happiness and prosperity in life.

The Brahma kamal doesn’t just have astrological benefits but it is also known to have medicinal properties. It is used to treat burns, cold and cough, and diseases related to bones. It is believed that drinking water that is retrieved from the lotus reduces fatigue. 174 different formulations of the flower have been found in medical experiments. Botanists have discovered 31 different species of the Brahma Kamal.

Botanists suggest that the Brahma Kamal is considered to be a plant of the Asteraceae family. This plant does not grow in water like other lotuses but on land. This plant blooms at places with a height of more than 4000 meters, but in the past few years, the plant has also started growing about 1000 meters below its usual height.

