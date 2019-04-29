English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Brazilian Model Dies After Collapsing on Sao Paulo Fashion Week Runway, Watch Video
According to reports, supermodel Tales Cotta might have tripped over his shoelace but the cause of death still remains unknown.
Image: Twitter
Brazilian supermodel Tales Soares aka Tales Cotta died on Saturday after collapsing on the runway at Brazil's Sao Paulo Fashion Week.
The 26-year-old model delivered his walk for the fashion brand Ocksa and stumbled as he was about to exit. After he fell facedown on the catwalk, paramedics attended to him and immediately rushed him to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The organisers of the fashion show posted a statement on Twitter, stating, "We are sorry for this loss and give our sincere apologies to Tales' family."
The model's management company Base MGT Modelling Agency posted on their Instagram handle and said that the model never had, or complained about health problems and was a vegetarian who had a healthy diet and was known for his exemplary behaviour. The company said that Soares would "always be in our hearts and our memories."
Sao Paolo Fashion Week also posted on their Instagram handle, stating, "May God welcome you with open arms! Life is definitely a catwalk, we're just passing through! Very sad!"
The fashion label Ocksa also took to their Instagram page and posted, "We of Också are deeply sad and devastated. We could have never imagined that our debut catwalk would be marked by a tragedy: the loss of a special friend, Tales Cotta."
Ever since the video of fatal fall on the ramp was captured, it has taken social media by storm.
Brazilian newspaper Daily Folha de S Paulo reported that in the video, it seemed as though Tales might have tripped over his shoelace but the cause of death still remains unknown.
