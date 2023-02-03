Break The Monotony Of Your Usual Run And Try These 5 Treadmill Workouts

The treadmill is a simple yet effective workout equipment that helps burn calories while you are indoors. It eliminates the need to head out for a run as you can easily jog at different speeds on the machine. While treadmills are one of the widely used equipment, it can get monotonous if you hop on it just to run for some distance every day.

To overcome this boredom, you can consider changing the intensity of your workout or turn to other treadmill exercises that are not only fun but can help you achieve good results.

So, here are a few treadmill workouts that you can try to level up your fitness game:

1) Incline workout

This incline workout will help you burn more calories as compared to a normal run. It can also make your leg muscles stronger and more toned

Warm up with a 5-minute walk or jog. Run at a steady pace for 1 minute while keeping the incline at 1%. ·Change the incline 2% and continue running for 1 another 1 minute. Gradually keep increasing the incline every minute until it reaches 5%. After that, proceed to decrease the incline with every minute and continue running.

2) The 30-minute workout

This 30-minute workout is a great HIIT (High intensity interval training) workout and this can help you yield maximum benefits in just a short time. This is how to do this exercise:

Give 5 minutes for warm up by including high knees, butt kicks and easy jogging. Follow it up with a 30-second run at your quickest pace and then slow down your speed and continue for another 30 seconds. Repeat this at least 10 times while constantly changing your speed of running. For recovery, hold your speed and jog for 2 minutes. Repeat the 30 seconds run by changing your pace 10 more times Give yourself 3 minutes to cool down and walk at a consistent speed for 3 minutes.

3) The hill workout

This is a progressive hill treadmill workout featuring varying inclines that increases your speed and endurance. It is perfect for those looking to build leg strength, and improve running speed and posture. You can adjust your pace to make this workout difficult or easy for you. How to do it-

Warm up for 30 to 60 seconds by doing a light jog, high knee hugs, butt kicks, and quad pulls. Sprint for 30 seconds and increase the incline by 1% at every round. This means sprinting at 2% incline for the first 30 seconds and increasing it gradually. Then walk for 90 seconds at 0% incline. Repeat the sprint of 30 seconds each for 10 rounds To cool down, do a light jog and calf stretch for 30 to 60 seconds

4) Speed endurance workout

This speed endurance workout will need you to alternate between one minute of intense hard work and a minute or two of easy recovery. How to do it-

Spend 5 to 10 minutes in warming up by walking or jogging at a comfortable pace. Run for a minute at full speed and focus. Give 1 or 2 minutes for recovery. Walk at a moderate speed or jog slowly Keep alternating between runs and recovery intervals for 20 to 30 minutes For the next 5-minute, allow yourself to cool down by walking or jogging at a slow pace

5) Sprint workout

These short sprint workouts will give you a boost of power and will definitely break the monotony of your typical treadmill workout. How to perform it:

Engage in 5 to 10 minutes of warm-up were you can walk or jog at a comfortable pace Spend 15 seconds sprinting at your maximum speed. Take a minute or two to do a slow walk or moderate jog Alternate between your run and recovery intervals for 20 to 30 minutes Give yourself 5 minutes to cool down by walking or jogging at a slow pace

