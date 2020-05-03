Break Your Ramadan Fast with a Wholesome Meal
Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi shares some traditional Indian favourites for Iftaar and encourage people to remain fruitfully engaged, learn and do something new in the safety of their homes.
Cooking Expert, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi shares some traditional Indian favourites for Iftaar. Chef Sokhi is part of the expert team at Tata Sky which is available for free during the lockdown to encourage people to remain fruitfully engaged, learn and do something new in the safety of their homes.
Chutney wala Kheema Anda
Prep Time: 10-15 Mins
Cook Time: 20-25 Mins
Serves: 2-3
Ingredient Quantity
Oil 1 Tbsp
Butter 2 Tbsp
Onions Chopped 2
Ginger Garlic Paste 1 Tbsp
Green chilli paste 1 Tbsp
Tomato Chopped 1
Salt To taste
Garam Masala 2 Tsp
Red Chilli Powder 1 Tsp
Turmeric Powder ½ Tsp
Lamb Mince 250 Gms
Eggs 4
Mint sprig For garnish
Lemon slice For garnish
For Chutney:
Mint leaves 1 Cup
Coriander leaves 1 Cup
Green chillies 3-4
Lemon juice 1
Water As required
Method
Heat oil and butter in kadai add onion and saute till onion browns.
Meanwhile In a blender add mint leaves, coriander leaves, green chillies, lemon juice and water and blend to a fine paste. Keep it aside.
When onions are brown add ginger garlic paste, green chilli paste and saute for 2 min.
Add chopped tomato, salt and saute for 2 min.
Add garam masala, red chilli powder, and turmeric powder mix well.
Add kheema, mix well and cook for 8-10 min.
Add green chutney and eggs. Leave the eggs as it is and cook for 4-5 min.
Mix all together well and cook for 3-4 min.
Remove in serving plates.
Garnish with mint leaves sprig and lemon slice.
Serve hot.
Chef ki Chefgiri: Mutton/Goat Meat is leanest among all red meat available to us.
Chana Dal Kheema
Prep Time: 15 mins
Cook Time: 20-25 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients Quantity
Split bengal gram(chana dal), soaked 1 Cup
Chicken mince (keema) 500 Gms
Oil For cooking
Onion chop (medium) 1
Cloves 4-5
Black pepper whole 4-5
Tej patta 3-4
Green chillies chopped 2
Turmeric powder ½ Tsp.
Red chilli powder 1 Tsp.
Coriander powder 1 Tbsp.
Cumin powder ½ Tsp.
Garam masala 1 Tsp.
Ginger and garlic paste 2 Tsp.
Curd 1 Cup
Ghee 2-3 Tbsp.
Mint leaves ½ Cup
Lemon juice 1
Salt To taste
Fresh coriander leaves For garnish
Method
Heat oil in non-stick pan. Add cloves, black pepper and tejpatta saute till you get a fragrance. Add chopped chilies, chop onion saute till 3-4min.
Add soaked chana dal saute it well.
Add red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder,cumin powder, garam masala and salt.
Add water and ginger garlic paste, mix it well. Cover with lid and cook for 15-20min.
Take out the lid add chicken kheema mix well.
Add curd, garam masala, ghee, mint leaves, lemon juice saute for a while.
Cover the pan and cook chi. for 10-15min.
Remove cover mix it well, Take out chana dal chicken in serving bowl garnish with coriander leaves and serve.
