1-min read

Breakfast Beauty: Cheese And Bacon Scented Haircare Launches In The US

The bagel group -- which claims to be the largest bagel retail company in the US -- is not the first fast food chain to take on the beauty industry by way of a scented gimmick.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:March 27, 2018, 11:19 AM IST
Breakfast Beauty: Cheese And Bacon Scented Haircare Launches In The US
Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews
Do you love nothing more than a good cheese and bacon bagel in the morning? How about a cheese and bacon scented... haircare range?

Bagel restaurant Einstein Bros. Bagels is hoping that its customers will love its limited-edition "Cheesy Wakin' Bacon" sandwich so much, that they will want to incorporate it into their beauty routines. Which is why the group has launched a "Cheesy Shampoo" and "Wakin' Bacon Conditioner" series.

"This is the ultimate breakfast apéritif -- now our fans can shower themselves with mouth-watering scents, leaving them looking as incredible as they smell edible, all day long," said Kerry Coyne, Einstein Bros. Bagels SVP of Marketing, Product, and Innovation, in a statement.

The bagel group -- which claims to be the largest bagel retail company in the US -- is not the first fast food chain to take on the beauty industry by way of a scented gimmick. Over the past few years, fried chicken outlet KFC has come up with "Finger Lickin' Good" flavored nail polishes and a chicken-scented SPF 30 sunscreen for its fans, while 2015 saw the global restaurant Burger King take on the perfume market in Japan with the launch of a "Flame-Grilled Fragrance" designed to imitate the meaty aroma of its signature Whopper Burger.

