Breakfast or Brunch: Add Top 5 Cafes To Your Goa Travel Checklist

Goa’s palm tree-lined roads, sunny beaches, and active nightlife are news to no one. The coastal state has long been a popular tourist attraction for its scenic beauty and raging parties. However, what is not as well-known is the rich culinary diversity developing along its sandy shores. From a classic English breakfast to a full-course Goan brunch to some chilled beer for an evening with friends, the cafes, restaurants, and taprooms in Goa have it all. Check out the top 5 food places you must visit in Goa here.

Cafe Chocolatti:

This quaint cafe offers a couple of all-day breakfast options which include a classic English breakfast, French croissants, and scrumptious waffles. The Goan Chorizo and Cheddar and Mango Chutney are favoured picks.

Cafe Sussegado Souza:

For a taste of authentic Goan cuisine, head over Cafe Sussegado Souza. The food is brilliant, but it’s the Portuguese-Goan interior setting that makes it even better. If you want a chill, local vibe, this is your go to place. The veg xacuti, butter garlic kingfish, and prawn recheado are all worth a shot.

Kiko Beach:

This elegant restaurant prides itself as the only modern Asian eatery in Morjim. If you’re looking for fine dining and some top-notch Asian food, this is the place to be. The chef’s recommendations include Fuji potato, lotus biscoffe cheesecake, and spicy avocado rolls.

Tereza Beach House:

An outpost by Sly Granny, this eatery is built around the beach shack concept. The pizzas, tapas-style shrimps, pandi curry kulchas, and live music are a few highlights of the restaurant. To add to its charm, the Tereza Beach House is located right by the beach and is pet-friendly, too!

Half Pint:

This taproom is a rather new entrant to Goa’s culinary landscape. A collaboration between Pune’s Great State Aleworks and Bengaluru-based Arbor Brewing Company, Half Pint offers 12 beers on tap. With its experimental beers and interesting choice of ingredients (persimmons are in the mix, we hear), and mouth-watering fish dishes, this might be the new it-place for food and beer in Goa not just for locals, but for settlers, too.

