Breakfast Recipe: How To Prepare Paneer Cutlet? Take A Look

If you are a vegetarian then this delicious breakfast recipe will surely make your tummy feel full. Paneer cutlets are a favourite for many people. While traditionally eaten as an evening or tea-time snack, many also prefer to eat it for breakfast. This recipe is not just mouth-watering but is high in protein and also rich in calcium and phosphorous.

Now, you will be wondering how to make this recipe. Below, we have mentioned the ingredients and the method which is required to be followed to cook paneer cutlets for breakfast.

Ingredients for making Paneer Cutlet

2 cups crumbled paneer

Take 1 boiled potato

2 tbsp chopped onions

2 tbsp grated carrot

2 chopped green chillies

2 tbsp chopped ginger

1 tbsp red pepper

1 tbsp coriander chopped

1/4 tsp garam masala

2 tbsp corn flour

1 tsp cumin

Oil for frying

3 tbsp Bread crumbs (dried)

Salt as per taste

Cheese cube few (Optional)

For Maida Paste

¼ cup Cornflour

2 tbsp Maida

¼ tsp Black peppercorns

Method of preparing Paneer Cutlet for Breakfast

Take crumbled paneer in a bowl. Thoroughly mix with boiled potato. Now, add finely chopped onions, green chillies, grated carrots, and green coriander to the mixture. Mix thoroughly but be careful to not reduce the mixture to a paste-like consistency.

Now add ginger paste, red chilli powder, and garam masala and pour it into the mixture. Season with salt as per your taste and preference. Now, gently mix the stuffing and add 2 more tablespoons of corn flour near the end. Put the prepared mixture aside.

Once you have mixed the paste well, divide the mixture into 8 equal portions and roll it into a sphere in your hands. Now, roll the cutlets in breadcrumbs and fry them in a hot pan with some oil. Cook them on both sides till brown spots start to appear. When the cutlets start to float on oil, they’re cooked through. Drain the excess oil on some kitchen towels. Let the cutlets rest for a little bit and serve with green chutney or tomato sauce.

