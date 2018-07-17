Breakfast Recipes That Can Make Your Weekend Fun

Making breakfast is one of the favourite weekend morning activities for many because breakfast is a little late on Saturdays and Sundays. People spend enjoying it more than they do on the weekdays, and there's something that feels so nourishing and relaxing about kicking off the two days.Chef Sujeet Singh, Executive Chef at Radisson Noida sector 55 and Chef Biswadeep Das, Executive Chef at SportsDiner by HangOut recommend some easy recipes to make the weekend breakfast:* Preparation: Butter, Breakfast sugar, refined flour, eggs, vanilla essence and baking powder* Method: Mix Butter and sugar properly in smooth consistency. Keep adding egg one after the other, refined flour, vanilla essence slowly. Polish muffin silpat with butter and bake it for about 15 minutes at 175 c* Preparation: Refined flour, eggs yolk, butter, salt, sugar, bread improver, gluten, and yeast* Method: Mix all ingredients and make a tight dough, roll the dough with rolling pin or dough sheeter. Cut doughnut with doughnut cutter. After resting for about 30 minutes deep fry the doughnut. Serve with any toping (chocolate, cream etc)* Preparation: Refined flour, sugar, salt, oats, egg, baking soda and vanilla essence* Method: Mix all ingredients with milk and make a thick batter on the hot plate/pan, make small pancake and serve with maple syrup and honey.* Preparation: Eggs, Red yellow bell peppers, capsicum, garlic cloves, red onion, black pepper, tamoto puree, basil, mint, zaatar and salt* Method: Heat the vegetable oil in a deep skillet over medium heat. Stir in the garlic, onion, and bell pepper; cook and stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the canned tomatoes, paprika and jalapenos; stir, using the back of a spoon to break up the tomatoes. Simmer for about 25 minutes.Crack an egg into a small bowl, then gently slip the egg into the tomato sauce. Repeat with the remaining eggs. Cook the eggs until the whites are firm and the yolks have thickened but are not hard, 2 1/2 to 3 minutes. If the tomato sauce gets dry, add a few tablespoons of water. Remove the eggs with a slotted spoon, place onto a warm plate, and serve with the tomato sauce and pita bread.* Preparation: Bagel, smoke salmon, scamorza, cream cheese, eggs, dill leaves and capers* Method: Split bagel in half horizontally. Spread cut sides with cream cheese. Over cheese on 1 bagel half, layer cucumber, smoked salmon, red onion, and capers. Set remaining bagel half, cream cheese side down, over filling.