Breakthrough Artiste Radhika Apte Dazzles at iReel Awards 2019 Red Carpet, See Pics

The much-awaited iReel Awards 2019 red carpet rolled out on Monday and the Crème de la crème of the web space graced it with all the panache and glamour at JW Marriott, Sahar in Mumbai.

A-listers like Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Aparshakti Khurrana among others, arrived at the awards ceremony. Bollywood actress Radhika Apte turned up at iReel Awards 2019 red carpet in a floral print saree in the shades of black and white by Raw Mango. The actress turned heads with her elegance and grace as she put forward her retro look.

Radhika kept her tresses tied into a tight bun with pink roses on one side and revealing a pair of stunning earrings and a statement neckpiece designed by Joolry. On the makeup front, she kept it natural with kohled eyes and a nude shape of lip colour. Take a look:

At the award ceremony, the actress was named as the Breakthrough Artist for essaying a variety of characters in digital space. As RAW officer Anjali in Sacred Games, as Nida Rahim, a trainee soldier at the National Protection Squad’s Academy, in Ghoul who goes to search for truth only to be forced into a battle of survival, and as Kalindi in the first short of Lust Stories, the college professor who is in a long-distance marriage and forms a sexual relationship with her student Tejas and eventually turns into an obsessive stalker- Apte manages to fit into the diverse roles, seamlessly. Her performance in each of them is electrifying to say the least.

The prestigious iReel awards ceremony came to a conclusion on Monday night, with glitz and glamour descending at Mumbai’s JW Marriott, Sahar. Netflix's Delhi Crime took home the top honour in the Best Show (Drama), Best Writing (Drama) and Best Actress in a Lead Role (Drama) categories. The gritty true-crime story, created by Richie Mehta, won hearts of the jury members and the miniseries shined in the night.

