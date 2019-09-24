Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Breakthrough Artiste Radhika Apte Dazzles at iReel Awards 2019 Red Carpet, See Pics

Radhika Apte turned up at iReel Awards 2019 red carpet in a floral print saree in the shades of black and white. No wonder she immediately became the shutterbugs' favourite.

News18.com

Updated:September 24, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Breakthrough Artiste Radhika Apte Dazzles at iReel Awards 2019 Red Carpet, See Pics
Radhika Apte turned up at iReel Awards 2019 red carpet in a floral print saree in the shades of black and white. No wonder she immediately became the shutterbugs' favourite.
Loading...

The much-awaited iReel Awards 2019 red carpet rolled out on Monday and the Crème de la crème of the web space graced it with all the panache and glamour at JW Marriott, Sahar in Mumbai.

A-listers like Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Aparshakti Khurrana among others, arrived at the awards ceremony. Bollywood actress Radhika Apte turned up at iReel Awards 2019 red carpet in a floral print saree in the shades of black and white by Raw Mango. The actress turned heads with her elegance and grace as she put forward her retro look.

Radhika kept her tresses tied into a tight bun with pink roses on one side and revealing a pair of stunning earrings and a statement neckpiece designed by Joolry. On the makeup front, she kept it natural with kohled eyes and a nude shape of lip colour. Take a look:

At the award ceremony, the actress was named as the Breakthrough Artist for essaying a variety of characters in digital space. As RAW officer Anjali in Sacred Games, as Nida Rahim, a trainee soldier at the National Protection Squad’s Academy, in Ghoul who goes to search for truth only to be forced into a battle of survival, and as Kalindi in the first short of Lust Stories, the college professor who is in a long-distance marriage and forms a sexual relationship with her student Tejas and eventually turns into an obsessive stalker- Apte manages to fit into the diverse roles, seamlessly. Her performance in each of them is electrifying to say the least.

The prestigious iReel awards ceremony came to a conclusion on Monday night, with glitz and glamour descending at Mumbai’s JW Marriott, Sahar. Netflix's Delhi Crime took home the top honour in the Best Show (Drama), Best Writing (Drama) and Best Actress in a Lead Role (Drama) categories. The gritty true-crime story, created by Richie Mehta, won hearts of the jury members and the miniseries shined in the night.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram